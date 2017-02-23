Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

This year, three breeds are competing for the first time in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show: The American Hairless Terrier, Pumi and the Sloughi. Meet the people who are showing two of the new breeds.
In his plaid suspenders, feather-shaped earring and white Rydell quad skates, Burt DeZarn burns up the rink at Jellybeans in Cary, North Carolina every Saturday – a 76-year-old roller-champ with moves that catch envious eyes.
Technology advances and demand for transportation alternatives in increasingly congested cities, entrepreneurs around the globe are vying to become the first to develop a commercially viable flying car. And what used to be the stuff of science fiction might not be too far away.
In this excerpt from her podcast "Raise My Roof" author Cara Brookins and her oldest daughter Hope discuss what it was like to build their house from scratch, armed with a love for DIY and YouTube tutorials. Both women have their own businesses and brands now, and discuss how they tackled all these pursuits. To listen to the rest of this episode, visit www.carabrookins.com/raisemyroof