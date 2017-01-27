Cute animal tweet-off happening now

You won’t want to miss one of the happiest hashtags of the year.
Zoos and aquariums across the country are engaged in a cute animal tweet-off, offering a much-needed break and dose of adorableness for those tired of negative news.
It started Wednesday when the Smithsonian National Zoo tweeted a photo of a recently born gray seal pup, according to Mashable.
A woman then asked the Virginia Aquarium to counter, which they did with an otter and osprey.
By early Thursday, dozens of zoos tweeted photos of tiger cubs, pandas, turtles, elephants and more. A few people even joined the tweet-off with pictures of their dogs and cats.
Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium offered shots of the clouded leopard quadruplets, Canada lynx, baby goats and the walrus gals.
#CuteAnimalTweetOff throwback to the cutest cloudy bellies! #cloudedleopards #savingspecies #endangered pic.twitter.com/ksxX5vH4t1— Point Defiance Zoo (@PtDefianceZoo) January 25, 2017
Northwest Trek Wildlife Park chimed in with baby beavers, Spruce the moose and Ollie the fisher.
Check out more on Twitter with #cuteanimaltweetoff.
"I shall call you squishy and he shall be mine and he shall be my squishy"— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 26, 2017
* drop* #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/jwTw24Q3q1
It's not a competition, but ... #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/bhZkbvetT4— Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) January 25, 2017
We're a little late to the #CuteAnimalTweetOff, but we think Ellie's "otter" adorableness more than makes up for it! pic.twitter.com/dpvKBcd8ZH— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) January 26, 2017
There's a #cuteanimaltweetoff going down...— Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) January 26, 2017
Our red panda ends it here! *drops mic* pic.twitter.com/whcYxHo1I0
