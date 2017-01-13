Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

In this excerpt from her podcast "Raise My Roof" author Cara Brookins and her oldest daughter Hope discuss what it was like to build their house from scratch, armed with a love for DIY and YouTube tutorials. Both women have their own businesses and brands now, and discuss how they tackled all these pursuits. To listen to the rest of this episode, visit www.carabrookins.com/raisemyroof