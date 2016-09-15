Summer interns code software to expand Bible's global reach

Computer-science major Luke Wilson might have needed to gulp down a mug of tea or gnaw on a toothpick to stay focused on the cramped lines of code displayed across his monitor.
But for the most part, the Clemson University student had no trouble paying attention. Wilson said he and his 11 teammates in the "8 Weeks of Code" program at Wycliffe Associates, a nonprofit mission organization that explores the overlap between new technology and ancient text, felt a sense of mission.
Rather than doing intern tasks such as fetching coffee, the 20-year-old junior from Anderson, South Carolina, said recently, "I'm actually getting to go in and make something that thousands of people are going to use, and it's going to impact people's lives."
Inside Wycliffe's Orlando headquarters, college students who hailed from Washington state to New Jersey spent their summer creating software that could improve speed and accuracy of Bible translation efforts worldwide.
The software - called translationCore - will guide translators through the painstaking process of checking their scriptural drafts and will fit into a suite of applications developed by Wycliffe.
With Bible translation still needed for an estimated 1,800 languages, digital tools are opening up new ways of taking on the task, said Mark Stedman, Wycliffe's vice president of information technology. In the past, converting the scriptures into a new language might take decades, since a translator would need schooling in Hebrew, Greek and Aramaic before the real work even began.
However, Wycliffe is more focused on helping communities overseas translate the Bible for themselves within a much shorter time frame. This approach reflects a broader shift away from the notion that "you can't start translating the Bible until a white missionary shows up," Stedman said.
"The Bible doesn't say that Jesus gave the church to America," he said. "Where the church exists ... those people have the authority to translate scripture for themselves. They don't need our permission."
Stedman said technology has become key in the move from "other tongue" to "mother tongue" translators. Digital texts can be shared more easily than print copies, smoothing the way for members of a faith community to collaborate on a translation, he said.
The software under development this summer by Wilson and his fellow interns will make local translators more alert to potentially tricky passages of scripture, said Glenn Oliver, Wycliffe system analyst and project manager.
"Mother tongue" translators are often working from texts written in a language of wider communication - like English or French - and might have limited knowledge of biblical languages, he said.
TranslationCore will illuminate passages containing metaphors, idiomatic expressions or difficult phrasing and allow checkers to verify that a translation is true to the original Greek or Hebrew, Oliver said.
For instance, the fourth chapter of Mark tells the story of Jesus calming a storm that had engulfed a boat carrying him and his disciples. While the squall was raging, waves began to crash over the boat's side "so that it was nearly swamped," the passage states.
Stedman remembers speaking with a pastor from Africa who was confused by the passage and asked whether it meant the vessel was in danger of getting stuck in a marsh. The new software would flag this section and explain that "swamped" in this context means flooded with water, Stedman said.
While digital tools are making it faster to translate scripture, there's debate over whether these methods are sacrificing accuracy for speed, said Roy Ciampa, who trains Bible translators worldwide.
"Some would say it's better to have a translation ... from English or Spanish or Portuguese and have it done in a few years rather than have to wait 25 years for people to get trained in biblical languages," said Ciampa, manager of biblical scholarship and integrated training at the Nida Institute for Biblical Scholarship.
"Others would say the quality issue is a greater one, and that Bible translations shouldn't ultimately be based on secondary sources."
