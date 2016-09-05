Four ways to play in Sonora, from bourbon tastings to sarsaparilla floats

Like many old towns in this part of the Sierra Nevada range, Sonora dates back to the mining camps of the Gold Rush. The town, dubbed the "Queen of the Southern Mines," was founded by prospectors from the Mexican province of Sonora-hence the name-at a time when this part of California really was the Wild West. Gun-totin' miners drank their profits at the saloons, recreation included bull and bear fights, and DUIs involved horses.