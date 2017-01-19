Finding the perfect girl to propose to was the easy part

Before Matt Wibby proposed to Cydney Devlin, he conducted thorough research on rings.
In fact, he bought several over the course of many months, returning them until he found the perfect one.
“Matt is the kind of person who, if he wants to know about something, he wants to know as much as he can before making a decision,” Cydney says.
When he finally had the ring, Matt weighed his options for where to pop the question.
“I considered a hot air balloon, and then Mount Baker, ‘cause I like snowboarding a lot,” Matt says. “Cydney snowboards too, but that’s a lot more important to me than her.”
Both of them enjoy spending time outdoors, so one day Matt suggested they go for a hike near the North Fork of the Nooksack River, on the Horseshoe Bend Trail.
We both are longtime Bellingham residents, and we wanted to be married in a location that said Bellingham to us.
Matt Wibby
Cydney asked why he tied their Dalmatian-Lab mix to a tree as they stopped by an opening at a creek, but after he reached down to “tie” his lace-less shoes, it was clear what was going on.
“The first thing she said was, ‘Did you ask my dad?’” Matt says. “And of course I did.”
She said yes and they started looking for a place to have their wedding.
“We both are longtime Bellingham residents, and we wanted to be married in a location that said Bellingham to us,” Matt says.
In the end, they chose the Lightcatcher Museum, which allowed plenty of space for the ceremony and reception.
“We’d been there once and thought, ‘Oh gosh, this would be a cool unique spot to have a wedding,’” Cydney says.
We did a first look before the ceremony so we could do all our pictures beforehand, and that was probably my favorite moment.
Cydney Devlin
The weather cooperated with a warm, sunny day for their Sept. 3, 2016, ceremony.
For their elegant look, the bridesmaids wore wine red dresses, and the groomsmen wore white shirts with black suspenders, red bow ties and red flowers.
While much of the ceremony was fairly traditional, Matt worked in one major non-traditional twist that he said he had wanted at his wedding since he was a teenager.
“I really wanted the ‘Top Gun’ soundtrack song ‘Danger Zone’ playing at my wedding when I got married, and she agreed we could have that,” Matt says.
So when the couple walked down the aisle, they were walking down the highway to the danger zone.
“Some people were like, ‘Wow! That was amazing!’ and some were like, ‘Did you have to trick your wife?’” Matt says. “I’m a really lucky guy.”
They had Danielle’s Back East BBQ cater their dinner, and Barb’s Pies and Pastries in Ferndale made three cakes.
Their main cake was a “naked” cake, with frosting between the layers but not around the top or sides, since neither of them is a huge fan of frosting.
Although the entire day was great, Cydney says her favorite moment was seeing Matt for the first time that day.
“We did a first look before the ceremony so we could do all our pictures beforehand, and that was probably my favorite moment,” she says. “We rented the suite at the Fairhaven Village Inn, and me and my girls all got ready there. When we were ready Matt met me on the terrace, and I went up to him and tapped him on the shoulder.”
“I enjoyed that moment as well. I was the luckiest guy in the whole world,” Matt says.
He also liked it that Cydney tossed her bouquet not from the same level as their guests, but from a rooftop walkway at the museum.
Another great moment was getting up for a speech and saying for the first time, “We are the Wibbys,” Matt says.
“The crowd erupted cheering. I thought that was fantastic.”
They plan to go to Thailand for their January 2017 honeymoon.
Samantha Wohlfeil: 360-715-2274
