She just wanted to go home, but he took her to the bar where they met 8 years earlier

Krista (Walters) and Ryan Richardson met at the popular Bellingham bar The Rogue Hero (R.I.P.) – Krista was out celebrating her 21st birthday, and Ryan’s band was playing.
About eight years later, Ryan would drive a confused Krista the opposite direction from their home after a night of work – “Where are you going?” she asked – and stop the car in front of the very same bar.
“She was yelling, ‘Why are you parking here? This isn’t a parking spot!’” Ryan says.
“I look over and he has that look on his face like he’s going to tell me something,” Krista says. “Then I realized it was in front of where we met eight years earlier.”
She said yes, and the two set to work planning their June 30, 2016, wedding.
We really wanted it, ’cause we’d been together so long, to be a really fun wedding.
They chose to get married at Lairmont Manor in Fairhaven on a Thursday, which saved on the cost, and because the manor has beautiful grounds, the couple didn’t have to worry much about decorating.
After taking photos, they were getting ready to start the ceremony when they were surprised to see most of their guests already had drinks in hand.
“Apparently what happened was one of my groomsmen was walking by the bar to come back to the group and happened to see them just tapping the keg,” Ryan says. “He zoomed over to get a beer, and then others saw.”
“Everyone actually loved it,” Krista says. “People were like, ‘Wow, that was a the first wedding we were able to enjoy a drink during.’”
Another misstep wound up playing a fun role in their wedding: Three days beforehand, Ryan was in Darrington for a festival for his bachelor’s party, dancing like crazy, when he tweaked his ankle for the worst sprain he’s ever had.
He was laid up on the couch with ice for days leading up to the ceremony, and by the wedding he just wrapped it tightly and made a go of it.
“When it came to walking down the aisle I sucked up the pain, and thought I did a good job of not giving any indication I had a limp,” Ryan says.
But then as the ceremony began, his best man and brother come out and they seemed to be walking funny.
“By the second or third groomsmen I figured out they were making an homage to me,” he says. “They all limped to the altar.”
“Everyone started chuckling,” Krista says.
Their colors were Seahawks blue and green, which was a tough pill for some of Krista’s Colorado family to swallow.
The groomsmen wore Converse sneakers, suspenders and bright green bow ties, and their bridesmaids wore navy blue dresses. Everyone got lime green sunglasses as gifts.
Everyone behaved and managed not to sneak any orange in with their dark blue and bright green.
Everyone that is, except Krista’s stepdad.
“The time came for the ceremony to start, and I’m walking up the stairs and my stepdad goes, ‘I want to tell you how beautiful you are. Come here,’ but that’s not his mentality,” Krista says. “So I’m like, ‘What are you doing.’ He had perfect hair, and top, and I look at his shoes and they were bright orange. He had made them.”
Because humor plays such a large role in their relationship, the couple wanted the ceremony to still be serious while working in fun moments.
“We did the typical, ‘Do you take this person through thick and thin?’ But the funny part was separately we sat down and said what are two things the opposite party doesn’t like but you love it?” Krista says. “Mine was, ‘Ryan, will you continue to allow Krista to watch “Law and Order SVU” marathons even though she’s seen them all?’”
He said I do.
Krista agreed to play video games with him and sometimes take their dog out for walks.
For the reception they had hula hooping, lawn games, giant Jenga and corn hole set up.
Because they aren’t big cake fans, they had pies instead – cherry and apple, made by a coworker. Double Barrel BBQ did their dinner, and Kulshan beer was on tap.
“It was the best day,” Krista says. “It was really humbling to see all of our friends go all the way for us.”
The two live in the home they bought (and moved into a month before the wedding) in Bellingham. They hope to take a honeymoon to Europe.
