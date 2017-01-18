Washington Coast offers honeymooners everything from rocky shoreline to sunny beaches

There are many routes to Washington’s varied coastline, from the rocky outcroppings near Olympic National Park to the sunny open stretches of Ocean Shores and Long Beach Peninsula. Wherever you go, you’ll find refreshing, spectacular beauty and wonderful places to relax, dine on seafood and celebrate your marriage.
GETTING THERE
For the northern coast, take the Washington ferry from Keystone, on Whidbey Island, to Port Townsend, then follow U.S. Highway 101 west past Port Angeles to the coast.
For the central and southern coast, take Interstate 5 south to Washington Highway 8 in Thurston County. Follow Washington 8, U.S. Highway 12 West and Washington Highway 105 South to reach Westport, or take U.S. 101 south from Highway 12 to reach Long Beach Peninsula.
WHERE TO STAY
Kalaloch Lodge At Olympic National Park: Located about 90 miles southwest of Port Angeles on U.S. 101, Kalaloch is a classic lodge by Olympic National Park. With no in-room phones or Internet access, and no Wi-Fi access, it’s the place to go to enjoy the quiet splendor of the coast. Details: thekalalochlodge.com, 866-662-9928.
Westport Bayside Bed & Breakfast: Views of the bay and local flair are part of the experience at this eco-friendly inn at 1112 S. Montesano St., Westport, along with distinctive breakfasts made with local produce. Details: Facebook, 360-268-1403.
WHAT TO DO
Self-guided cranberry bog tour: Get off the coast for a bit and check out the miles of cranberry bogs around the cranberry farm town of Grayland. Check out the self-guided route map at westportwa.com.
Grays Harbor Lighthouse: The tallest lighthouse in Washington still has an original lens, built in Paris in 1895. Visitors can climb to the lantern room level. The lighthouse is maintained by the Westport South Beach Historical Society, which also operates Westport Maritime Museum, 2201 Westhaven Drive. Details: westportmaritimemuseum.com, 360-268-0078.
WHERE TO EAT
Kalaloch Lodge’s Creekside Restaurant: Take in panoramic views of the ocean while sampling the fresh, local and sustainable Northwest cuisine. Details: thekalalochlodge.com, 360-962-2271, ext 4007.
Aloha Alabama BBQ & Bakery: The small family restaurant at 2309 Westhaven Drive, on the docks in Westport, specializes in traditional southern BBQ cooked slow in a mix of apple and kiawe smoke. Details: alohaalabama.com, 360-268-7299.
VISITOR INFO
Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau: funbeach.com
Olympic Peninsula: olympicpeninsula.org
