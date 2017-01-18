With Butchart Gardens and Victorian charm, Victoria, B.C., offers honeymooners plenty

Northwest newlyweds looking for a nearby honeymoon destination with Old World charm should look north to Victoria, B.C., famous for its classic British atmosphere.
Getting there
Go to the Washington state ferries website, wsdot.wa.gov/ferries, for details about the Anacortes-to-Victoria run, or to the B.C. Ferries website, bcferries.com, for details about the Tsawwassen-to-Swartz Bay (near Victoria) run.
Where to stay
Brentwood Bay Resort & Spa: Less than five minutes from pastoral Butchart Gardens, this boutique hotel at 849 Verdier Ave. features view suites, spa treatments and fine dining. Details: brentwoodbayresort.com, 888-544-2079.
Fairmont Empress: The majestic, award-winning hotel at 721 Government St. overlooks Victoria’s Inner Harbour, with access to museums, restaurants and other downtown attractions. Details: fairmont.com/empress-victoria, 250-384-8111.
What to do
The Butchart Gardens: Butchart, at 800 Benvenuto Ave., Brentwood Bay, features several distinct gardens with some 900 types of bedding plants that provide constant blooming from March through October. Details: butchartgardens.com, 866-652-4422.
Old Town: This historic area was the center of Victoria’s shipping and fur trading industries. Today, it’s home to landmarks and specialty shops featuring British, Scottish and Irish imports. Check out one of the several walking tours downtown. Details: tourismvictoria.com.
Where to eat and drink
Ithaka Greek Restaurant: If Butchart’s Mediterranean Garden sets off a hankering for Greek food, you’re in luck. The Ithaka, at 1102 Yates St. in Victoria, is family-owned and serves up the cultural food traditions of Greece. Details: ithakagreek.ca, 250-384-6474.
Catalano Restaurant: Only minutes from Victoria’s Inner Harbour, Catalano, 619 Courtney St., emphasizes local produce with regional Italian and Spanish fare. Details: catalanorestaurant.com, 250-480-1824.
Moon Under Water: This brewpub at 350-B Bay St. offers a selection of beers paired with food for varying tastes and features B.C. craft and house-brewed beers. Details: moonunderwater.ca, 250-380-0706.
Visitor info
Destination British Columbia: hellobc.com/victoria
Tourism Victoria: tourismvictoria.com, 800-663-3883
