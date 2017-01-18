Only a short drive and a ferry ride away, Port Towsend offers plenty for honeymooners

A short trip and ferry ride away from Bellingham, Port Townsend offers honeymooners and other visitors a relaxing blend of Victorian charm and outdoor recreation.
GETTING THERE
From Bellingham, take Interstate 5 south to Burlington, then proceed west on Highway 20. Stay on 20 and follow the signs south to Deception Pass State Park. Cross the bridge at Deception Pass – setting aside time to enjoy the incredible scenery – and continue south on 20 through Oak Harbor and beyond Coupeville. Watch for signs to Fort Casey and the nearby Coupeville dock for the state ferry trip to Port Townsend. Check the state ferry website for trip details.
WHERE TO STAY
The Palace Hotel: The restored Victorian at 1004 Water St. sits in the heart of downtown, with its historic shops and galleries. But with its romantic appeal – including champagne, homemade chocolates and bubble baths – honeymooners might find themselves content staying in their room. Details: palacehotelpt.com, 800-962-0741.
WHAT TO DO
Whale watching tours: Puget Sound Express, 227 Jackson St., schedules several half-, full- and multi-day options for getting a glimpse of the Salish Sea’s whales. Details: pugetsoundexpress.com, 360-385-5288.
Chetzemoka Park:The secluded park, northeast of downtown at Jackson and Garfield streets, offers peaceful views of the Cascade Mountains and of Puget Sound with packed-sand walkways, rows of blossoms and a pebble beach.
WHERE TO EAT
The Belmont: Port Townsend’s last 1880s waterfront restaurant and saloon, The Belmont, at 925 Water St., has an extensive dinner menu of the best seafood in the Northwest. Details: thebelmontpt.com, 360-385-3007.
Pippa’s Real Tea: In addition to tea, Pippa’s, at 636 Water St., features baked goods and homemade soups. Details: pippasrealtea.com, 360-385-6060.
VISITOR INFO
Enjoy Port Townsend: enjoypt.com, 360-385-2722.
