Skiing, yes – but Whistler has so much more to offer newlyweds year-round

For urban amenities amid incredible mountain beauty, Northwest newlyweds should consider Whistler, B.C.
Getting there
Whistler is 139 miles from Bellingham, a smooth three hours by car, thanks to highway improvements made for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler and Vancouver, B.C. From Bellingham, take Interstate 5 north to the Blaine truck route (State Highway 543). Proceed north into Canada, and take the British Columbia 1 West exit from Pacific Highway/BC-15 North. Proceed west on BC-1, then follow BC-99 north to Whistler.
Where to stay
First Tracks Lodge: Located at 2202 Gondola Way, the richly furnished designer suites with gourmet kitchens are ideal for couples who want to maximize their in-room time. Details: lodgingovations.com/hotels/first-tracks, 866-385-0614.
What to do
Whistler Bungee: For a thrill, the 160-foot jump over the Cheakamus River is reputedly the most extreme thing you can do in Whistler. If you’re not up for the jump itself, go for the scenic backdrop. Details: whistlerbungee.com, 604-938-9333.
Ziptrek TreeTrek Tour: Enjoy a guided tour of the rainforest among the tops of cedars, firs and hemlocks. The year-round tour focuses on ecology and follows a series of suspension bridges and observation towers, with no ziplining required. Details: ziptrek.com/en/whistler-canada, 866-935-0001.
Where to eat
Whistler Tasting Tours: For a great introduction, enjoy dinner tours of four to six restaurants, where chefs pair their delicacies with local wines. Details: whistlertastingtours.com, 604-902-8687.
Tapley’s Neighbourhood Pub: Whistler’s oldest village pub, Tapley’s, at 4119 Golfer’s Approach, is known as “the locals’ living room.” Details: gibbonswhistler.com/tapleys-neighbourhood-pub, 604-932-4011.
Visitor info
Destination British Columbia: hellobc.com/whistler
Tourism Whistler: whistler.com, 800-944-7853
