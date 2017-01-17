Want a hip honeymoon destination with brewpubs, boutique hotels and nightlife? Try Portland

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden Pause

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

3:07 Mountain biking conditions in the Chuckanut Mountains

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

3:36 Republican Convention highlights: Chris Christie, Ben Carson, Donald Trump Jr., Paul Ryan and Tiffany Trump