'Apathy is dreadful, and I want to change that.' Here's Ferndale's plan to fix it

The City of Ferndale hopes $10 gift cards will entice residents to attend their first City Council meeting.
According to MyFerndaleNews.com, the city is working on a plan to use money from a Whatcom Community Foundation’s “Project Neighborly” grant to pay for gift cards to a coffee company with a location in Ferndale. Merchants will be asked to cover half the cost.
Attendance at council meetings is sparse, according to city Communications Officer Riley Sweeney. “Apathy is dreadful, and I want to change that.”
City staff said they believe people who are involved in civic processes would be less confused about what is happening and know how to better interact with the city.
