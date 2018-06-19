This Bellingham resident escaped from an early morning blaze, but her cat is missing

Fire codes helped save a King Mountain home from an early Tuesday blaze, according to the Bellingham Fire Department. The resident escaped safely, though one of her three cats is still missing.
Emergency units were dispatched at 6:03 a.m. to a structure fire at 4341 Gooding Ave.
"When crews got on the scene, it was very well involved," assistant chief Jeff Comfort said. "We were pretty quick to knock it down from the exterior, and we did some interior work."
Though there was a little confusion about the location of the resident when they first arrived, Comfort said they quickly tracked down a woman who lived in the house and learned that she was the only one in the house at the time of the fire.
"There were no injuries to the female occupant or to any of our firefighters," Comfort said. "We found out she had three cats, and the only thing that didn't shake out is one of the cats was unaccounted for."
Comfort said the cause of the fire was still under investigation, but looks accidental.
A Facebook post by the Bellingham Fire Department with pictures of the fire said, "In the pictures you can see what an intact fire wall and a closed fire door can do to protect your house. Fire codes helped save this house this morning."
Katy Pelfrey posted video to Facebook of fire crews arriving while part of the home was still engulfed in flames.
