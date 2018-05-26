'Celebrating Our Communities, Remembering Our Heroes' marches in Bellingham

The Whatcom Memorial Day Parade, organized by Bellingham Marine Corps league, Capt. Daniel B. Bartle Detachment 1335, debuted Saturday with the theme "Celebrating Our Communities, Remembering Our Heroes."
It replaced the Blossomtime Parade that the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce retired earlier this year.
More than 70 entries for the noon Memorial Day Parade began at Alabama Street and Cornwall Avenue, continued south on Cornwall, then east on East Champion Street, north on North State Street to the finish at York Street.
