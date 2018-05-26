The 2018 Whatcom Memorial Day Parade, organized by the Bellingham Marine Corps league, debuts Saturday in Bellingham. Paul Conrad for The Bellingham Herald
'Celebrating Our Communities, Remembering Our Heroes' marches in Bellingham

By The Bellingham Herald Staff

May 26, 2018 03:39 PM

The Whatcom Memorial Day Parade, organized by Bellingham Marine Corps league, Capt. Daniel B. Bartle Detachment 1335, debuted Saturday with the theme "Celebrating Our Communities, Remembering Our Heroes."

It replaced the Blossomtime Parade that the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce retired earlier this year.

More than 70 entries for the noon Memorial Day Parade began at Alabama Street and Cornwall Avenue, continued south on Cornwall, then east on East Champion Street, north on North State Street to the finish at York Street.

