Latest News

May 10, 2018 12:50 PM

One dead in semi rollover on State Route 9 near Nooksack

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

The Washington State Patrol and Whatcom County Fire District 1 has responded to a fatal semi rollover on State Route 9 between Lindsay Road and Tom Road.

The incident, which occurred shortly after 11 a.m. near mile post 95, is believed to be a single-vehicle accident, according to Trooper Heather Axtman, though other details were unavailable.

According to a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, northbound and southbound traffic has been blocked on State Route 9.

This story will be updated.

Related content

Latest News

Comments

Videos

View more video

Latest News