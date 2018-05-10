One dead in semi rollover on State Route 9 near Nooksack

The Washington State Patrol and Whatcom County Fire District 1 has responded to a fatal semi rollover on State Route 9 between Lindsay Road and Tom Road.
The incident, which occurred shortly after 11 a.m. near mile post 95, is believed to be a single-vehicle accident, according to Trooper Heather Axtman, though other details were unavailable.
According to a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, northbound and southbound traffic has been blocked on State Route 9.
This story will be updated.
