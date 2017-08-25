In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 photo, Riley Starks of Lummi Island Wild shows three of the farm raised Atlantic salmon that were caught alongside four healthy Kings in Point Williams, Wash. A marine net pen holding 305,000 farmed Atlantic salmon collapsed recently, releasing thousands of fish into Puget Sound and renewing concerns that a new proposed salmon farm could harm wild salmon stock and cause other environmental damage.
In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 photo, Riley Starks of Lummi Island Wild shows three of the farm raised Atlantic salmon that were caught alongside four healthy Kings in Point Williams, Wash. A marine net pen holding 305,000 farmed Atlantic salmon collapsed recently, releasing thousands of fish into Puget Sound and renewing concerns that a new proposed salmon farm could harm wild salmon stock and cause other environmental damage. The Seattle Times via AP Dean Rutz
In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 photo, Riley Starks of Lummi Island Wild shows three of the farm raised Atlantic salmon that were caught alongside four healthy Kings in Point Williams, Wash. A marine net pen holding 305,000 farmed Atlantic salmon collapsed recently, releasing thousands of fish into Puget Sound and renewing concerns that a new proposed salmon farm could harm wild salmon stock and cause other environmental damage. The Seattle Times via AP Dean Rutz

Latest News

Group to sue after farmed salmon spill into Puget Sound

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 11:41 AM

SEATTLE

A conservation group plans to sue after net pens at a salmon farm in Washington state collapsed, spilling thousands of Atlantic salmon into Puget Sound.

The Wild Fish Conservancy says it gave Canada-based Cooke Aquaculture notice Friday that it will sue for violation of the federal Clean Water Act.

The company's salmon farm off Cypress Island held 305,000 Atlantic salmon, a non-native species. Cooke has said it doesn't yet know how many fish escaped.

The conservation group says the release poses a threat to struggling wild fish populations and the ecosystem. It alleges the fish spill violates federal pollution laws because it sent farmed salmon, dead carcasses and other debris into the water.

Cooke has blamed high tides for the disaster. A company spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the legal action.

State and tribal fisheries managers are urging anglers to catch as many as possible to protect native fish species.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch what happens when the eclipse falls on the first day of school for teachers

Watch what happens when the eclipse falls on the first day of school for teachers 0:51

Watch what happens when the eclipse falls on the first day of school for teachers
Watch as the Mount Baker football team checks out the solar eclipse 1:14

Watch as the Mount Baker football team checks out the solar eclipse
Check out what was sculpted in the sand at Birch Bay 1:15

Check out what was sculpted in the sand at Birch Bay

View More Video