Sex offender accused of breaking into homes nude, trying on lingerie, appears in court

A sex offender accused of breaking into Lakewood homes while nude and trying on lingerie he found inside appeared in court Wednesday.

Curtis Leon Sell, 53, pleaded not guilty to three counts of residential burglary with sexual motivation during his arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court.

Judge Shelly Speir set bail at $300,000.

The first break-in allegedly occurred at an apartment early Aug. 2. A woman who lives there told police she woke up and saw a man believed to be Sell leaning over her, wearing her headband around his waist, a condom and nothing else.

According to charging papers:

She pushed him out the door and called police, and a couple hours later he showed up naked at another apartment in the complex.

The woman he startled there screamed, and he ran off.

Then the same day another woman found a man believed to be Sell in her closet, wearing her bra and holding her underwear.

During that stop, he cut his hair, drank a soda and opened her nail polish.

Following an anonymous tip, police arrested Sell after they found him in the attic of a Lakewood home on Tuesday.

Sell has a history of sex offenses, court records show.

He was convicted of second-degree child rape in 1997 for assaulting a 13-year-old girl in his trailer, and he also has three convictions for failing to register as a sex offender.

Sell pleaded not guilty to another charge of failing to register as a sex offender Wednesday, and bail for that offense was set at $150,000.

Court records did not list an attorney for him.