Live updates from the solar eclipse in the Pacific Northwest

The long-awaited solar eclipse swept through the Pacific Northwest on Monday morning.
A partial eclipse began in the Sound Sound around 9:10 a.m. and lasted until about 11:40 a.m. Those in the path of totality in Oregon saw a full eclipse. Totality started around 10:16 a.m. in Newport, Oregon.
If you can’t watch the eclipse nationwide, it can be livestreamed here, courtesy of NASA: https://goo.gl/aDCJz2
Here are some updates from the South Sound and Oregon from eclipse day.
12:20 p.m.
Dramatic time lapse footage of the eclipse from around the region is rolling in. Just don’t watch it while driving back from your eclipse-viewing spot.
Watch skies go dark around the state Capitol in Olympia here:
11:28 a.m.
The eclipse is fading from our sights, and hopefully isn’t burned into anyone’s retinas. If you did look at the eclipse without eye protection, here’s a handy guide to finding out if you have eye damage: https://goo.gl/CG6aX4
At Pierce College in Lakewood, the grandchildren of Lakewood resident Marsha White-Wofford weren’t excited at first to wake up early for the eclipse. But White-Wofford said they will be happy they did it.
“Years down the road, you can say: 'remember when g-ma made us get up early?’ ” she said. “They'll appreciate it down the road."
10:41 a.m.
One cool effect of the eclipse has been crescent-shaped shadows.
Tacomans got only a partial eclipse. The News Tribune photographer Joshua Bessex caught the event from Stadium High School.
Partial eclipse seen from Tacoma, Wash. What did everyone else get?@thenewstribune #SolarEclipse2017 #SolarEclipse https://t.co/8ekYrl80nx pic.twitter.com/uMd9wpR8Ai— Joshua Bessex (@Bessex_Joshua) August 21, 2017
10:30 a.m.
And just like that, totality is over for some in Oregon.
Fastest two minuets of my life #Eclipse2017— Kate Martin (@KateReports) August 21, 2017
NASA has a video of the first glimpses of totality, for those that missed it.
First glimpse of #SolarEclipse2017 totality in Oregon! Take a look here and watch our live stream for more: https://t.co/cOKssim1bY pic.twitter.com/g9zEbWFXfk— NASA (@NASA) August 21, 2017
10:16 a.m.
Totality has begun. Reporters and others in the Pacific Northwest say the dimmer skies have brought colder temperatures, too.
At The News Tribune’s building, the parking lot lights came on as they do at dusk.
While those in Washington state didn’t see a total eclipse, people in Oregon got the full experience.
#eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/10AnLlbvXV— Kenny Ocker (@KennyOcker) August 21, 2017
9:46 a.m.
It’s still light out in the beginning stages of the eclipse. People watching the rare event are being treated to a sunny day.
At Pierce College, one young viewer described the eclipse as “like a mouse eating cheese.”
Large group at the WA State Library in #tumwater to watch the #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/Iob2m03L3D— Amelia Dickson (@Amelia_Oly) August 21, 2017
At Tacoma’s Museum of Glass, the moon is moving across the sun with beautiful results.
5-year-old Ellie Spotts, right, of Lakewood: "It's awesome! It looks like a mouse eating cheese." pic.twitter.com/A5I9jMqfUY— Alexis (Lexie) Krell (@amkrell) August 21, 2017
Here's the eclipse so far at Museum of Glass. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/ZpKO0XHg2S— Drew Perine (@we3perines) August 21, 2017
9:16 a.m.
The eclipse has started on the West Coast.
Remember to wear eye protection when viewing, or even taking photographs, of the eclipse.
Officials with the state Department of Transportation say you shouldn’t park or stop on highways to watch the eclipse.
And so it begins... #SolarEclipse2017 #tacomanarrowsbridge pic.twitter.com/XmQPTh63g8— dmontesino (@dmontesino) August 21, 2017
9:04 a.m.
The eclipse is sure to be a stunner at the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.
"It's too bright!"— Alexis (Lexie) Krell (@amkrell) August 21, 2017
"Don't look at it, fool!"
"You can't not."#overheardattheeclipse at Pierce College
Long lines to get into Science Dome.
In Oregon, a beautiful sunrise has viewers excited for an eclipse under clear skies.
All set along the path of 93% #solareclipse2017 #tacomanarrowsbridge pic.twitter.com/YZe6YgNvXc— dmontesino (@dmontesino) August 21, 2017
I'm on top of Granite Mountain, Oregon. This has to be one of the best places to view the #eclipse and there's only three of us here. pic.twitter.com/pZ7SO85d83— Craig Sailor (@crsailor) August 21, 2017
Staff reporter Alexis Krell contributed to this report.
Comments