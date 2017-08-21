Watch the skies darken over the Tacoma Narrows Bridge the Museum of Glass and the state capitol in dramatic time lapse sequences during the solar eclipse. Drew Perine, David Montesino and Joshua Bessex dperine@thenewstribune.com
Watch the skies darken over the Tacoma Narrows Bridge the Museum of Glass and the state capitol in dramatic time lapse sequences during the solar eclipse. Drew Perine, David Montesino and Joshua Bessex dperine@thenewstribune.com

Live updates from the solar eclipse in the Pacific Northwest

By Walker Orenstein

August 21, 2017 9:13 AM

The long-awaited solar eclipse swept through the Pacific Northwest on Monday morning.

A partial eclipse began in the Sound Sound around 9:10 a.m. and lasted until about 11:40 a.m. Those in the path of totality in Oregon saw a full eclipse. Totality started around 10:16 a.m. in Newport, Oregon.

If you can’t watch the eclipse nationwide, it can be livestreamed here, courtesy of NASA: https://goo.gl/aDCJz2

Here are some updates from the South Sound and Oregon from eclipse day.

12:20 p.m.

Dramatic time lapse footage of the eclipse from around the region is rolling in. Just don’t watch it while driving back from your eclipse-viewing spot.

Watch skies go dark around the state Capitol in Olympia here:

11:28 a.m.

The eclipse is fading from our sights, and hopefully isn’t burned into anyone’s retinas. If you did look at the eclipse without eye protection, here’s a handy guide to finding out if you have eye damage: https://goo.gl/CG6aX4

At Pierce College in Lakewood, the grandchildren of Lakewood resident Marsha White-Wofford weren’t excited at first to wake up early for the eclipse. But White-Wofford said they will be happy they did it.

“Years down the road, you can say: 'remember when g-ma made us get up early?’ ” she said. “They'll appreciate it down the road."

10:41 a.m.

One cool effect of the eclipse has been crescent-shaped shadows.

IMG0432
Crescent shadows of the eclipse in Albany, Oregon, following totality.
Debbie Cockrell dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

Tacomans got only a partial eclipse. The News Tribune photographer Joshua Bessex caught the event from Stadium High School.

10:30 a.m.

And just like that, totality is over for some in Oregon.

NASA has a video of the first glimpses of totality, for those that missed it.

10:16 a.m.

Totality has begun. Reporters and others in the Pacific Northwest say the dimmer skies have brought colder temperatures, too.

At The News Tribune’s building, the parking lot lights came on as they do at dusk.

While those in Washington state didn’t see a total eclipse, people in Oregon got the full experience.

9:46 a.m.

It’s still light out in the beginning stages of the eclipse. People watching the rare event are being treated to a sunny day.

In Tumwater, a large group is watching the eclipse at a state library.At Pierce College, one young viewer described the eclipse as “like a mouse eating cheese.”At Tacoma’s Museum of Glass, the moon is moving across the sun with beautiful results.

9:16 a.m.

The eclipse has started on the West Coast.

Remember to wear eye protection when viewing, or even taking photographs, of the eclipse.

Officials with the state Department of Transportation say you shouldn’t park or stop on highways to watch the eclipse.

9:04 a.m.

People around the Pacific Northwest are getting ready for the eclipse, including at a viewing party at Pierce College.The eclipse is sure to be a stunner at the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.In Oregon, a beautiful sunrise has viewers excited for an eclipse under clear skies.

Staff reporter Alexis Krell contributed to this report.

