Bernie Sanders ‘sickened’ by congressional shooter, who allegedly was campaign volunteer

Sanders: Sickened that Virginia shooting suspect volunteered on my campaign Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor in response to the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning. He commented on reports that the alleged shooter had volunteered on his presidential campaign. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor in response to the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning. He commented on reports that the alleged shooter had volunteered on his presidential campaign. Bernie Sanders/YouTube

