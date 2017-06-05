Report of ‘multiple fatalities’ in shooting near Orlando

Multiple people are dead after a shooting inside a business in an industrial park on Monday. Authorities converged on the area and announced that the situation has been contained.

Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company’s bathroom during the shooting and was very upset.

She kept repeating “My boss is dead. My boss is dead,” Adams said.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings will have a news briefing at 11 a.m. EDT, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Twitter feed.

The sheriff’s office reported the situation is “contained,” meaning there is no longer an active shooter. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to “use caution.” A media staging area has been set up near the scene.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the shooting is on North Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road in Orlando.

Local news outlets reported that several Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the scene. A large police presence remains.

The FBI has joined the investigation.

This breaking story will be updated.