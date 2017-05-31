Want to lose weight the smart way? Eat fat, scientists say

2:41 Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race Pause

1:24 From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race

0:37 Watch video of a black bear sighted in Blaine

3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing

0:23 Demonstrators march to Boulevard Park

5:45 Wind blows on Bellingham Bay Friday, April 4

0:46 Burning lawnmower sets hedge on fire

0:46 Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy