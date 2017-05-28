Bellingham City Hall
May 28, 2017 5:00 AM

Running errands Monday? Check out these closures before you head out the door

The Bellingham Herald Staff

Schools, government agencies and many businesses will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day. Most major retailers will be open, but some independent stores will be closed. For those not listed here, call ahead to check hours:

Government

▪ Whatcom County offices: Closed.

▪ Bellingham city offices: Closed.

▪ Whatcom County Library System branches: Closed.

▪ Bellingham Public Library: Closed.

▪ Bellingham parking meters: Meters not monitored.

Services

▪ Banks: Most closed.

▪ U.S. Postal Service: No mail delivery.

▪ Garbage: All Sanitary Service Co. routes will be on regular service. Trucks may be earlier than usual. SSC offices and the Bellingham Drop Box Facility and Recycling Center at F and C streets will be closed. Nooksack Valley Disposal garbage and recycling collection remains on regular schedule Monday though likely earlier than usual.

▪ Whatcom Transportation Authority: No buses running.

▪ The Bellingham Herald: Offices closed; regular newspaper delivery. Customer service for missed papers is 7 to 9 a.m.; call 360-676-2660.

▪ Opportunity Council: Closed.

▪ Whatcom Family YMCA: Closed.

▪ Boys & Girls Club: Closed.

Retail

▪ Grocery stores: Regular hours.

▪ Bellis Fair mall: Regular hours. Some anchor stores have longer hours for special sales.

Schools

▪ Public schools: Closed.

▪ Bellingham Technical College: Closed.

▪ Northwest Indian College: Closed.

▪ Western Washington University: Closed.

▪ Whatcom Community College: Closed.

