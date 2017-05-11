Washington state attorney general joins call for independent investigation on Russia

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is one of 20 attorneys general calling for an independent investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election.
In a letter dated Thursday, Ferguson and 19 other state and district attorneys general asked U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint “an independent special counsel” to investigate Russia’s interference in last year’s race.
“As the chief law enforcement officers of our respective states, we view the President’s firing of FBI Director James Comey in the middle of his investigation of Russian interference in the presidential election as a violation of the public trust,” the 20 attorneys general wrote.
“As prosecutors committed to the rule of law, we urge you to consider the damage to our democratic system of any attempts by the administration to derail and delegitimize the investigation.”
Ferguson has made a name for himself lately by fighting the policies of Republican President Donald Trump. In January, his office successfully sued to block enforcement of Trump’s executive order banning travelers from seven-majority Muslim countries. Ferguson later challenged a revised version of the ban.
The Democratic attorney general’s frustrations with Trump’s agenda continued Thursday as Ferguson sent a letter objecting to Trump’s recent order looking to review the status of several national monuments.
In the letter to U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Ferguson wrote the president and interior secretary “lack the legal authority to revoke or reduce a National Monument designation.”
“Let me be clear: If the President seeks to do harm to Washington’s National Monuments by eliminating or reducing them, my office will initiate litigation to defend them,” Ferguson wrote.
