Hole in radioactive waste tunnel filled, difficult work ahead

Destry Henderson, deputy news manager at the media center in the Federal Building in Richland, gives an update on the collapsed Hanford waste tunnel. A mixture of sand and soil is being slowly added to the breach. McClatchy