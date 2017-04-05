Latest News

April 5, 2017 11:31 AM

Here’s how you can get your summer camp info published for free

By Margaret Bikman

The Bellingham Herald's annual free listing of summer camps for children and youth will appear in the April 20 issue of Take 5 and online, bhamherald.com.

Camp organizers can submit information by email to margaret.bikman@bellinghamherald.com by April 12. Please include, in this order:

▪ Category: (one only): Arts; science; environmental and outdoor education; general; religious; special needs; or sports.

▪ Name(s) of camp

▪ Target ages or grades

▪ Location (specific address if possible with town)

▪ Beginning and end dates

▪ Contact information (phone, website, email address for registration)

Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, @bhamentertainme

