Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

Organizers of the Mount Baker Ultra Marathon have released this video promoting the June 4 event. No more than 100 runners will start at noon in Concrete and finish in 18 hours or less. They'll run 50 miles up to Mount Baker's 10,160-foot Sherman peak and back. The race draws its inspiration from the century-old Mount Baker Marathon, which lasted for three years from 1911-1913. You can find more information at mtbakerultra.com.
A group of people dressed as Santa Claus sing "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" at an event called the Santa Shuffle on Friday, Dec. 18, in Bellingham. The group sang Christmas carols before heading to Boundary Bay Brewery and Aslan Brewing Company.
Families shop for school clothes during Operation School Bell on Thursday, Dec. 3, at Target in Bellingham, Wash. Operation School Bell is a joint effort between the Assistance League of Bellingham and Target at Bellis Fair Mall to provide clothing to low-income elementary and middle school students in Whatcom County. 1500 students in Whatcom County have received clothing through Operation School Bell so far this year.
Musicians play an assortment of tubas, euphoniums and baritones during a Tuba Christmas performance lead by Dr. Carla Rutschman on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal in Bellingham, Wash. Tuba Christmas, a worldwide series of concerts featuring tuba players, is in its 42nd year of existence this holiday season.