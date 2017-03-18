Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

Organizers of the Mount Baker Ultra Marathon have released this video promoting the June 4 event. No more than 100 runners will start at noon in Concrete and finish in 18 hours or less. They'll run 50 miles up to Mount Baker's 10,160-foot Sherman peak and back. The race draws its inspiration from the century-old Mount Baker Marathon, which lasted for three years from 1911-1913. You can find more information at mtbakerultra.com.