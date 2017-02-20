Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 19, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 19, 2017
Arthur Scott Barbarino, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on state Department of Corrections detainer.
Linda Leigh Craig, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for a controlled-substance violation and felony driving under the influence.
Jared Wayne Diersing, booked by the Everson Police Department for harassment.
Kelly Ann Feely, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for third-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and unlawful issuance of bank checks.
Jason James Felton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Kara S. Gunderson, booked by the Blaine Police Department for obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct.
Ronald Keith Kiely, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree assault and for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
William Lionel Kinder IV, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Christopher A. Martinez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Darnell Curtis Maymon, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Anna Marie Nelms, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct – causing, engaging in or provoking a fight.
Ryan J. Ritter, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Leo Lane Scarborough, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence and minor in possession.
Will Alexander Sherman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Kristi Gayle Silk, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree theft of a truck or bus.
Nathan Andrew Toner, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Mark Anthony Wicker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault with a firearm and felony harassment.
