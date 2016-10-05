Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 4

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Oct. 4, 2016
Lindsey Danielle Brehm, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a state Department of Corrections detainer, and for shoplifting and third-degree theft.
Heidi Rae Brown, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Anthony Ryan Christie, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and harassment.
Grace Francis Cooper, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for first-degree assault.
Nenette Crescenceo Dandrea, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Katherine Miller Goodwin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Christopher Richard Hansford, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Timothy Duane Hilton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Christina Diane Hogg, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree arson.
Henry Lee Jackson IV, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Daniel Sergeevich Kovalenko, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree computer trespass, second-degree theft and third-degree theft.
Zackery Charles Lawrence, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Kathryn Lemke, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, and for failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Adrian Alexander Lopez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for shoplifting.
David Charles Maier, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no contact order.
Richard William Miller, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Roy Edward Morgan, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a felony sex offender registration violation.
Sophia Amadea Phillips, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Hugo Ramirez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for physical control.
Joseph Louis Richardson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault and felony harassment.
Jacob Paul Scott-York, booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a DOC detainer and for failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Gordon J. Scott, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a garbage violation.
Justin Mark Taylor, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree robbery and disorderly conduct.
Kyley Kalahan Trecker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a protection order, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Oliver Vasquez-Garcia, booked by the Lynden Police Department for having no valid operator's license without other ID.
Alfonso Velasco, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation or parole violation.
Gabriel Jesus Veliz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for third-degree theft.
