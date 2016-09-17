Watch a time lapse video of the installation of the new sign on the Herald Building

The Solar Impulse is a solar-powered plane that theoretically could fly forever, without stopping, if it had good weather conditions and a pilot that didn't need to take breaks. As early as May 5, pilot Andre Borschberg will fly the plane on its next, most-dangerous leg - 5,070 miles from Nanjing, China to Hawaii. It will take him five days in a plane that is designed to be as light and energy efficient as possible. Borschberg and project co-founder Bertrand Piccard are taking turns flying the one-seater, solar-powered plane around the world, the first time such a feat has been attempted. Assuming Borschberg safely makes it to Hawaii, Piccard will fly it onto Phoenix, Arizona and onto New York, where they will prepare for an Atlantic crossing. The Swiss adventurers are seeking to highlight how cutting-edge technologies and renewable energy can help solve some the world's problems. They started their journey in the United Arab Emirates in March.