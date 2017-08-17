Tired of that same old salad full of the usual suspects? There are better ways to get your greens

From one of the most acclaimed chefs in Portland, Oregon, Jenn Louis, comes “The Book of Greens,” an encyclopedic reference to the world of greens, with more than 175 creative recipes for every meal of the day.
She’ll do a demo of her cooking magic at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Fairhaven Farmers Market at the Village Green at 10th Street and Mill Avenue and talks about her book at 7 p.m. that evening at Village Books, 1200 11th St.
In 2012, Louis’ soulful, seasonally focused cooking earned her recognition as a Best New Chef by Food & Wine magazine. She is a two-time semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northwest, and she competed on season five of Bravo’s Top Chef Masters.
For any home cook who is stuck in a “three-green rut”—who wants to cook healthy, delicious, vegetable-focused meals, but is tired of predictable salads with kale, lettuce, cabbage and the other usual suspects, “The Book of Greens has the solution.” Louis has compiled recipes for simple, show-stopping fare, from snacks to soups to mains (and even breakfast and dessert) that will inspire you to reach for new greens at the farmers’ market, or use your old standbys in totally fresh ways. Organized alphabetically by green, each entry features information on seasonality, nutrition, and prep and storage tips, along with recipes like grilled cabbage with miso and lime, radish greens and mango smoothie, and pasta dough with tomato leaves.
Documentary night at the North Fork Library
Join the Friends of the North Fork Community Library for their second showing of the Netflix Original series “Cooked,” with Michael Pollan at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the North Fork Library, 7506 Kendall Road, near Maple Falls.
In the documentary, Pollan learns how to grill with fire, cook with liquid, bake bread, ferment everything from cheese to beer and discover pot cooking from India. He also examines the consequences of eating highly-processed food. Prizes will be raffled and light refreshments will be provided by the Friends. Details: 360-599-2020.
Chefs in the Market
Tomatoes are the blue-plate special in the Chefs in the Market event at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bellingham Farmers Market, with Ilana Knudsen from Boundary Bay Brewery and Todd Alan Martin from Hundred North.
Presented by the Northwest Washington Chefs Collective, the series, which takes place at 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, features two chefs from two different restaurants pairing up to create a simple, delicious dish that showcases local ingredients and partnerships with local farmers.
Knudsen and Martin have decided to do a “Summer Tomato Salad” with melons and cucumbers in a roasted tomato vinaigrette, local goat cheese, all the herbs they can find, Holmquist hazelnut oil and soy salt. They’ll do a few short demo every 30 minutes, showcasing local ingredients, product from farmers at the market and preparation techniques and tips. There will also be lots of samples. Details: 360-647-2060, bellinghamfarmers.org.
Family Fun Barbecue and S’mores Challenge
The Friends of the Sumas Library and the Sumas Community Center host a potluck barbecue at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the library, 451 Second St.
Hot dogs and fixings will be provided. Bring a salad, fruit, or something else to share.
There will be outdoor games for all ages and a s’mores challenge. Bring your favorite items for a twist on traditional s’mores: fruit, flavored chocolate, cookies, crackers – all ideas are welcome. Marshmallows will be supplied. Details: 360-988-2501.
