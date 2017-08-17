Tired of that same old salad full of the usual suspects? There are better ways to get your greens

Jenn Louis shares her new book, “The Book of Greens,” an encyclopedic reference to the world of greens, with more than 175 creative recipes for every meal of the day. She’ll do a demo of her cooking magic at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Fairhaven Farmers Market at the Village Green at 10th Street and Mill Avenue, and talks about her book at 7 p.m. that evening at Village Books, 1200 11th St. Village Books Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald