Moo-wich with a side of deep-fried anything; what are you eating at the fair this year?

Moo-wiches, poffertjes, frog legs and funnel cakes! Choices for food that may come only once a year are difficult. Here’s what the Northwest Washington Fair, taking place Monday through Aug. 19 in Lynden, has to offer in 2017. Fair details: nwwafair.com.
Grant’s Burgers, B Area
Hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, onion rings
Cornerstone Christian School, Blue Ribbon Kitchen
Burger, chicken burger, fries, sweet potato fries, southwest chicken salad, chicken Caesar, mac ’n cheese, breakfast burrito, pancakes, bagels, cinnamon rolls, fruit cups, soda, bottled water, Gatorade, juices, coffee, hot chocolate.
Poffertjes, B Area
Poffertjes, lemonade, iced tea, milk, coffee.
Funnel Cakes, Grandstand Area
Funnel cakes, lemonade, iced tea, coffee, bottled water. No candy, gum, or canned soda.
Gold Buckle Espresso, Grandstand Area
Espresso drinks, Italian sodas, frozen mochas, smoothies, muffins, bagels, bottle water, Red Bull. No canned sodas or candy.
Kama’aina Grill, Haggen Expo Building
Hawaiian-style meals.
Nooksack Valley Music Boosters, B Area
Sno-cones, corn dogs, cotton candy, caramel apples, pretzels.
Lyncs Athletic Boosters Club, Haggen Expo Building
Hotdogs, corn dogs, fries, curly fries, fair burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, homemade pies (a la mode), milk, coffee, pop, lemonade, raspberry iced tea, bottled water, ice cream bars. No candy, gum, or canned soda.
Pioneer Popcorn, B Area
Pioneer Popcorn, flavored popcorn.
Feast, B Area
Reuben sandwiches with bacon and beer-braised sauerkraut, Russian sauce, corned beef and Swiss on marbled rye; beer-battered mushrooms, Yukon gold truffle fries, sweet potato french fries, hush puppies with honey butter.
Dairy Women, South Side of Dairy Barn
Moo-wiches, ice cream products, smoothies.
Sugar N Spice Mini Donuts, B Area
Mini-donuts, cheese curds, sweet potato fries, Dole Whip.
Young Life, Cookhouse
Barbecue beef beef sandwiches, baked beans, Polish sausage, pie.
Lynden PTA, D Area
Hamburgers, fries, hot dogs, croissant, fruit bowl, salad, breakfast
Shishkaberry, D Area
Fruit dipped in chocolate, nuts, cookie crumbs, and sprinkles
Absolutely Nuts!, E Area
Cinnamon roasted, almonds, pecans, cashews, hazelnuts, peanuts
Cheesecake On A Stick, E Area
Cheesecake on a stick
The Ramblin’ Gourmet, Grandstand Area
Ground sirloin burgers, jumbo hand-dipped corn dogs, jumbo curly fries, all beef quarter-pound hot dogs, sausage on a bun, various condiments, fountain drinks, coffee, no canned drinks, no gum or candy.
JJ & Sons Concessions, Grandstand Area
Piggly fries, jumbo onion rings, Zak’s zucchini, Hoggly fries, vegi-combo, cheesy Riley fries, Piggly’s Polish, turkey leg, barbecue beef, chicken and ribs, fries, bottled soda and water. No lemonade, candy, gum or canned soda.
Hawaiian Shaved Ice, E Area
Flavored shave ice.
A Perfect Blend (Teens for Christ), Haggen Expo Building
Milkshakes, cookies, sundaes, coffee drinks, muffins, bagels.
Mi Ranchito, Haggen Expo Building
Mexican menu.
Jake’s Western Grill, Haggen Expo Building
Pulled pork sandwiches, sweet potato fries, boneless wings.
A Roasted Development, Grandstand Area
Roasted corn on the cob, baked potatoes.
Kathy’s Coffee, Grandstand Area
Espresso drinks, tea, milkshakes, juice, energy drinks, biscotti.
Woody’s Goodies, Grandstand Area
Cheeseburger, corn dogs, nachos, hot dogs, cotton candy, New York steak sandwiches, fajitas, burritos, taco salad, jalapeno burgers.
Lindsay’s Crazy For Kettle Corn, E Area
Kettle corn in a variety of flavors.
Lemons On The Loose, Grandstand Area
Variety of lemonades.
Fiesta Time Foods, Grandstand Area
King corn dog, chicken nuggets, nachos, pork tenderloin.
Linda’s Concessions, Grandstand Area
Gyros, curly fries, corn dogs, hot dogs, onion burgers.
Mt. Baker Toppers, Grandstand Area
Curly fries, scones.
Little Caesars Pizza, Grandstand Area
Pizza.
Edeleen Dairy, Haggen Expo Building, outside
Greek yogurt, single-serve cups and take-home quarts, fresh scooped and prepackaged parfaits, white and chocolate milk in pints, pre-made ice cream cupcakes, bottled waters and sodas.
Ray’s Teriyaki, Grandstand Area
Veggie stir fry, yakisoba noodles, teriyaki chicken, egg roll.
Mount Baker Council Boys Scouts of America, B Area
Chili cheese bowls, corn dogs, corn on the cob, hotdogs, nachos, chili cheese fries, chicken tenders, chicken meal, fries, pop, iced tea, bottled water, root beer float, ice cream bar. No candy, no gum, or canned soda.
Swamp Daddy’s BBQU Ribs and Gator, Haggen Expo Building
Alligator, frog legs, jojo potatoes, roasted chicken.
Relay for Life, Haggen Expo Building
Chili with cheese and onions, nachos, baked potato with variety toppings like cheese, butter, sour cream, chili, chives, bacon, spicy corn on the cob, soda, water and fruit drink. No canned drinks, gum or candy.
Winward High School Boosters, Grandstand Area
Strawberry or mixed berry shortcake, water, strawberry lemonade, blueberry or raspberry lemonade. No canned drinks, gum or candy.
Wired Coffee, Festival Stage Area
Espresso drinks, smoothies, milkshakes, Italian soda, frappes, iced tea, bottled water, kids freeze pops, Red Bull, bagels, scones, muffins, Rice Krispy treats.
Woofard Ent., Inc. E Area
Cotton candy, popcorn, jalapeno corn dogs, corn dogs, licorice rope, fountain drinks, bottled water, caramel apples, sliced apples with dip. No canned drinks, gum or candy.
BrewFest on the Skagit
The 15th annual craft beer festival is from 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Mount Vernon’s Riverwalk Park. This year’s fest includes dozens of local craft brews, food from Taste of India, Valley Hand Pies, Big Daddy’s Hot Dogs and Los Titos; and music from The Margaret Wilder Band from 4-5:20 p.m., Mary Ellen Lykins & the C. C. Adams Band from 5:50-7:10 p.m., and The Chris Eger Band featuring The Powerhouse Horns from 7:40-9 p.m.
Advanced tickets are $25 and include five tastes. Admission will be $30 day of event. Additional scrip for tastes will be available for $2 each at the event. A special $15 ticket without scrip is available for designated drivers. Lincoln Theatre members receive $2 off. BrewFest on the Skagit is a 21-and-older event. Details: 360-336-8955, lincolntheatre.org.
Bike for your beer and entertainment
Some events just say “Bellingham” – and here’s one: a comedic murder mystery play combined with a bicycle ride that’s free and open to all ages. Ride your bike to Café Velo, 120 Prospect St., early to enjoy a coffee or a beer before the play “Bicycle Noir” starts at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16-19 and 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at Boulevard Park.
Participants will follow the action of a lead “detective” as she solves multiple murders by biking through downtown, along the South Bay Trail to Boulevard Park and returning downtown (approximately 5 miles round trip.) You’ll stay mounted on your bike as you follow the clues, stopping briefly to check in on the action at various locations. Email director Rich.Brown@wwu.edu with questions.
