Moo-wiches are the famous ice cream sandwiches sold by the Whatcom County Dairy Women at the Northwest Washington Fair, Monday through Aug. 19, in Lynden.
Moo-wiches are the famous ice cream sandwiches sold by the Whatcom County Dairy Women at the Northwest Washington Fair, Monday through Aug. 19, in Lynden. Staff THE BELLINGHAM HERALD

Moo-wich with a side of deep-fried anything; what are you eating at the fair this year?

By Margaret Bikman

mbikman@bhamherald.com

August 10, 2017 12:01 PM

Moo-wiches, poffertjes, frog legs and funnel cakes! Choices for food that may come only once a year are difficult. Here’s what the Northwest Washington Fair, taking place Monday through Aug. 19 in Lynden, has to offer in 2017. Fair details: nwwafair.com.

Grant’s Burgers, B Area

Hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, onion rings

Cornerstone Christian School, Blue Ribbon Kitchen

Burger, chicken burger, fries, sweet potato fries, southwest chicken salad, chicken Caesar, mac ’n cheese, breakfast burrito, pancakes, bagels, cinnamon rolls, fruit cups, soda, bottled water, Gatorade, juices, coffee, hot chocolate.

Aug. 10 Tabs and Taps poffertjes
Poffertjes are one of the unique foods sold at the Northwest Washington Fair, Monday through Aug. 19 in Lynden.
Staff THE BELLINGHAM HERALD

Poffertjes, B Area

Poffertjes, lemonade, iced tea, milk, coffee.

Funnel Cakes, Grandstand Area

Funnel cakes, lemonade, iced tea, coffee, bottled water. No candy, gum, or canned soda.

Gold Buckle Espresso, Grandstand Area

Espresso drinks, Italian sodas, frozen mochas, smoothies, muffins, bagels, bottle water, Red Bull. No canned sodas or candy.

Kama’aina Grill, Haggen Expo Building

Hawaiian-style meals.

Nooksack Valley Music Boosters, B Area

Sno-cones, corn dogs, cotton candy, caramel apples, pretzels.

Lyncs Athletic Boosters Club, Haggen Expo Building

Hotdogs, corn dogs, fries, curly fries, fair burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, homemade pies (a la mode), milk, coffee, pop, lemonade, raspberry iced tea, bottled water, ice cream bars. No candy, gum, or canned soda.

Pioneer Popcorn, B Area

Pioneer Popcorn, flavored popcorn.

Feast, B Area

Reuben sandwiches with bacon and beer-braised sauerkraut, Russian sauce, corned beef and Swiss on marbled rye; beer-battered mushrooms, Yukon gold truffle fries, sweet potato french fries, hush puppies with honey butter.

Dairy Women, South Side of Dairy Barn

Moo-wiches, ice cream products, smoothies.

Sugar N Spice Mini Donuts, B Area

Mini-donuts, cheese curds, sweet potato fries, Dole Whip.

Young Life, Cookhouse

Barbecue beef beef sandwiches, baked beans, Polish sausage, pie.

Lynden PTA, D Area

Hamburgers, fries, hot dogs, croissant, fruit bowl, salad, breakfast

Shishkaberry, D Area

Fruit dipped in chocolate, nuts, cookie crumbs, and sprinkles

Absolutely Nuts!, E Area

Cinnamon roasted, almonds, pecans, cashews, hazelnuts, peanuts

Cheesecake On A Stick, E Area

Cheesecake on a stick

The Ramblin’ Gourmet, Grandstand Area

Ground sirloin burgers, jumbo hand-dipped corn dogs, jumbo curly fries, all beef quarter-pound hot dogs, sausage on a bun, various condiments, fountain drinks, coffee, no canned drinks, no gum or candy.

Aug. 10 Tabs and Taps Piggly
Arnold Lim, left, and Craig Sawyers, owner of Piggly's BBQ and Grill, hold out a 1.5 lb. turkey leg at their food stand, one of the delicious offerings at the Northwest Washington Fair.
Staff The Bellingham Herald file photo

JJ & Sons Concessions, Grandstand Area

Piggly fries, jumbo onion rings, Zak’s zucchini, Hoggly fries, vegi-combo, cheesy Riley fries, Piggly’s Polish, turkey leg, barbecue beef, chicken and ribs, fries, bottled soda and water. No lemonade, candy, gum or canned soda.

Hawaiian Shaved Ice, E Area

Flavored shave ice.

A Perfect Blend (Teens for Christ), Haggen Expo Building

Milkshakes, cookies, sundaes, coffee drinks, muffins, bagels.

Mi Ranchito, Haggen Expo Building

Mexican menu.

Jake’s Western Grill, Haggen Expo Building

Pulled pork sandwiches, sweet potato fries, boneless wings.

A Roasted Development, Grandstand Area

Roasted corn on the cob, baked potatoes.

Kathy’s Coffee, Grandstand Area

Espresso drinks, tea, milkshakes, juice, energy drinks, biscotti.

Aug. 10 Tabs and Taps CORN DOG PAD
Woody and Julare Norwood from Granger, have been selling their famous corn dogs made with a secret ingredient at Woody’s Goodies concession stand at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden since 1959. “I could tell you what it is but I’d have to kill you,” says Woody.
PHILIP A. DWYER THE BELLINGHAM HERALD

Woody’s Goodies, Grandstand Area

Cheeseburger, corn dogs, nachos, hot dogs, cotton candy, New York steak sandwiches, fajitas, burritos, taco salad, jalapeno burgers.

Lindsay’s Crazy For Kettle Corn, E Area

Kettle corn in a variety of flavors.

Lemons On The Loose, Grandstand Area

Variety of lemonades.

Fiesta Time Foods, Grandstand Area

King corn dog, chicken nuggets, nachos, pork tenderloin.

Linda’s Concessions, Grandstand Area

Gyros, curly fries, corn dogs, hot dogs, onion burgers.

Mt. Baker Toppers, Grandstand Area

Curly fries, scones.

Little Caesars Pizza, Grandstand Area

Pizza.

Edeleen Dairy, Haggen Expo Building, outside

Greek yogurt, single-serve cups and take-home quarts, fresh scooped and prepackaged parfaits, white and chocolate milk in pints, pre-made ice cream cupcakes, bottled waters and sodas.

Ray’s Teriyaki, Grandstand Area

Veggie stir fry, yakisoba noodles, teriyaki chicken, egg roll.

Mount Baker Council Boys Scouts of America, B Area

Chili cheese bowls, corn dogs, corn on the cob, hotdogs, nachos, chili cheese fries, chicken tenders, chicken meal, fries, pop, iced tea, bottled water, root beer float, ice cream bar. No candy, no gum, or canned soda.

Swamp Daddy’s BBQU Ribs and Gator, Haggen Expo Building

Alligator, frog legs, jojo potatoes, roasted chicken.

Relay for Life, Haggen Expo Building

Chili with cheese and onions, nachos, baked potato with variety toppings like cheese, butter, sour cream, chili, chives, bacon, spicy corn on the cob, soda, water and fruit drink. No canned drinks, gum or candy.

Winward High School Boosters, Grandstand Area

Strawberry or mixed berry shortcake, water, strawberry lemonade, blueberry or raspberry lemonade. No canned drinks, gum or candy.

Wired Coffee, Festival Stage Area

Espresso drinks, smoothies, milkshakes, Italian soda, frappes, iced tea, bottled water, kids freeze pops, Red Bull, bagels, scones, muffins, Rice Krispy treats.

Woofard Ent., Inc. E Area

Cotton candy, popcorn, jalapeno corn dogs, corn dogs, licorice rope, fountain drinks, bottled water, caramel apples, sliced apples with dip. No canned drinks, gum or candy.

Aug. 10 Tabs and Taps margaretwilder2017
The Margaret Wilder Band plays at Brewfest on the Skagit, taking place Saturday at Mount Vernon's Riverwalk Park.
Margaret Wilder Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

BrewFest on the Skagit

The 15th annual craft beer festival is from 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Mount Vernon’s Riverwalk Park. This year’s fest includes dozens of local craft brews, food from Taste of India, Valley Hand Pies, Big Daddy’s Hot Dogs and Los Titos; and music from The Margaret Wilder Band from 4-5:20 p.m., Mary Ellen Lykins & the C. C. Adams Band from 5:50-7:10 p.m., and The Chris Eger Band featuring The Powerhouse Horns from 7:40-9 p.m.

Advanced tickets are $25 and include five tastes. Admission will be $30 day of event. Additional scrip for tastes will be available for $2 each at the event. A special $15 ticket without scrip is available for designated drivers. Lincoln Theatre members receive $2 off. BrewFest on the Skagit is a 21-and-older event. Details: 360-336-8955, lincolntheatre.org.

Bike for your beer and entertainment

Some events just say “Bellingham” – and here’s one: a comedic murder mystery play combined with a bicycle ride that’s free and open to all ages. Ride your bike to Café Velo, 120 Prospect St., early to enjoy a coffee or a beer before the play “Bicycle Noir” starts at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16-19 and 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at Boulevard Park.

Participants will follow the action of a lead “detective” as she solves multiple murders by biking through downtown, along the South Bay Trail to Boulevard Park and returning downtown (approximately 5 miles round trip.) You’ll stay mounted on your bike as you follow the clues, stopping briefly to check in on the action at various locations. Email director Rich.Brown@wwu.edu with questions.

Share what’s happening at your drinking and dining establishment by contacting us at mbikman@bhamherald.com.

