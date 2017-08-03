Here’s where you can go to a wine tasting this weekend in Bellingham

The Bellingham Northwest Wine Festival
Beginning wine tasters and wine aficionados alike can enjoy the second annual Bellingham Northwest Wine Festival from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel & Conference Center, 714 Lakeway Drive.
The event includes samplings of food and wine from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and British Columbia.
Net proceeds from the event go to the Whatcom Beer and Wine Foundation to distribute to several Whatcom County non-profit organizations. Tickets are $50 general, $75 VIP. Details: bellinghamnorthwestwinefestival.com.
Food Truck Fridays by the bay
The Washington State Food Truck Association will partner with the Port of Bellingham to present “Food Truck Fridays” starting this Friday through Oct. 27.
A small pod of food trucks will set up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday near Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 Harbor Loop, at Zuanich Point Park. Brotha Dudes, Kona Ice and the new Big Stick BBQ are some of the participating vendors.
Vendors and the public can access the online calendar to see which trucks will be there each week at wafoodtrucks.org/port-of-bellingham.
Celebrate Five Years At The Jansen Art Center
The Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., in Lynden celebrates five years of providing a place for artists to create, teach, share and engage the community on Saturday, beginning with a free, self-guided tour of the center’s studios from 1-5 p.m. A benefit concert and fundraiser follows from 5-9 p.m. behind the center, spreading into Judson alley, complete with a Kulshan beer and wine garden, local food trucks La Gloria and Brotha Dudes, a raffle and an auction, open to ages 21 and older, with a $45 tax-deductible ticket.
The benefit concert and fundraiser features The Paperboys, a world-touring band from Vancouver, B.C. Opening for The Paperboys is local Motown-gospel-funk-and-blues favorite Checo Tohomaso.
Tickets for the benefit concert are on sale at the J’s Gallery Shop and online at jansenartcenter.org. Details: 360-354-3600.
Beer + Yoga? Yes! at Schweinhaus Biergarten
The morning begins at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Schweinhaus Biergarten, 1330 N. State St. with an hour-long, all-levels yoga practice. Immediately following the practice, participants move to the bar for favorite craft brews.
This class will take place outside, and there’ll be extra mats available if you want to double mat for comfort or to keep yours from getting dirty. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. You must be 21 to attend this event.
Tickets are $20 for yoga only; $25 for yoga and beer, available at justaddyogaevents.com/schedule/schweinhausaug.
Miles for Memories 5K Walk/Run, Picnic, and Beer Garden
The Alzheimer Society of Washington hosts its 18th annual Miles for Memories 5K Walk/Run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Zuanich Point Park, 2600 N. Harbor Loop Drive.
This year there’s a new addition: the Shoes & Brews Beer Garden, featuring six kegs from local breweries, from noon to 4 p.m. Beer is $5 a glass, and there’ll be box lunches, with hot dogs, chips and a drink, available for $5, plus live music with The Dagwoods and a raffle.
Check-in begins at 9 a.m. inside Squalicum boathouse. The race start is at 10:30 a.m. Adult registration is $30, $25 for kids. All proceeds support the organization’s programs and support groups. Info: alzsociety.org.
Sips and Scholarships
Support college access for low-income and first generation college students at Futures NW “Sips and Scholarships” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Boundary Bay Brewery.
The free event features live music from the Bellingham Youth Jazz Band, The Co-Founder, and Paul Klein and friends, as well as food and beer, raffle prizes and a silent auction. Plus, it’s the kick-off to financial aid and scholarship season across Whatcom and Skagit County with information for families at all income levels. Attendees have a chance to speak with scholarship experts, get advice on financial aid and even sign up for one of the four scholarships provided at the event.
All students and families welcome. Details: 360-220-3415, futuresnw.org.
Summer of Love celebration
Masquerade Wine Company celebrates the release of a new wine, “Summer of Love” Rosé Sparkling Wine, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of 1967’s Summer of Love, at 4 p.m. Saturday at Masquerade, 3950 Hammer Drive, Suite 101. The company will soon to be the home of Illuminati Brewing Company.
“Sunshine Daydream,” the company’s first music, art, and craft event, starts with acoustic music by Ava Sakowski, followed by local bluegrass aficionados Prozac Mtn Boys at 5 p.m., and winds up with Sleepy Alligators at 7 p.m., who’ll perform music by the Grateful Dead.
Masquerade makes about 2,000 cases a year of award-winning red, white, and Bill says they will soon expand the business beyond wine to launch Illuminati Brewing Company, sharing the same production facility and tasting room as the winery to be the second joint winery-brewery operation in the state. They will focus on English-style ales, including some cask-conditioned ales. There will be limited food service and a retail cheese and cured meat deli counter. All the current wines will be available by the bottle and glass, as well several guest beer selections. Details: 360-220-7072, masqueradewines.com.
National Oyster Day celebration
B-Town Kitchen & Raw Bar, 714 Lakeway Drive, invites seafood lovers to indulge in fresh-shucked oysters at its inaugural OysterFest from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, to commemorate National Oyster Day. Guests can enjoy fresh-shucked $1 oysters paired with special house-made dipping sauces prepared by Chef Evan Morrison, as well as live oyster-shucking demonstrations courtesy of local Pacific Seafood, who will be on hand to explain how oysters are sourced and harvested.
To complement the feast, B-Town Kitchen has also partnered with Villa Maria Winery of New Zealand and will feature $5 glasses of Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc to pair perfectly with the event’s celebratory menu. Details: 360-392-6520, btownkitchen.com.
Share what’s happening at your drinking and dining establishment by contacting us at mbikman@bhamherald.com.
Comments