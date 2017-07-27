Take a hike, take a pic, take a pint with Quicksilver Photo Lab

Bluegrass tunes benefits bluegrass festival
The Prozac Mnt Boys perform a fundraiser show for the second annual Hovander Homestead Bluegrass Festival at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hops N Headz beer garden, 3207 Northwest Ave., for an evening of cold beer and hot bluegrass music. All proceeds benefit the festival, which takes place Sept. 1-3 at Hovander Homestead Park in Ferndale. Admission to this benefit is by donation, suggested $5 per person. Bring cash for raffle tickets to win fun prizes, including a massage from Chrysalis Spa, tickets to Silverwood Theme Park in Idaho, music lessons from Mojo Music and more. Details: 360-392-8506.
Help the Community Boating Center Celebrate 10 Years
Join the festivities from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Community Boating Center, 555 Harris Ave., to celebrate 10 years of boating recreation, safety, and education on Bellingham Bay.
The family-friend and free festivities include discounted boat rentals, kids’ arts and crafts activities, an on-water costume contest, competitive gutter races, food by Simmering Tava, a beer garden featuring brews by Stones Throw Brewing and Boundary Bay Brewery, and live music from The McHugh Boys.
Details: 360-714-8891, boatingcenter.org
Pints and Pics
Meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Quicksilver Photo Lab, 1130 Cornwall Ave. for a wander along Whatcom Creek and The Granary to take photos of urban wildlife and nature. At the end of the photo walk, participants can enjoy a pint at Wander Brewery, 1807 Dean Ave., and find out how to order prints. Cost $10 (includes one beverage and ten 4-by-6 prints). Register in advance by calling 360-676-2725 or in-person at the store.
Bellingham Country Gardens rocks the farm
Meals on Wheels Rocks the Farm in a “Berries, Beats and Barbecue” from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Bellingham Country Gardens, a u-pick farm just outside downtown Bellingham at 2838 Kelly Road. This inaugural family-friendly event features a barbecue, strawberry shortcake, live classic rock tunes by The Dagwoods, face-painting, games, beer from Boundary Bay Brewery and more.
All proceeds support Meals on Wheels and More, a program of the Whatcom Council on Aging, a nonprofit organization that the health and independence of older adults in Whatcom and San Juan counties by delivering nutritious meals to home-bound adults age 60 and older. Advance tickets are $20 and are available at BrownPaperTickets.com and in-person at the Bellingham Senior Activity Center, Community Food Co-op and the VibrantUSA Bellingham office, 3800 Byron Ave., Suite 148. Tickets will be available at the door for $25. Kids 12 and younger get in for free.
Info: vibrantusa.com/meals-on-wheels-rocks-the-farm-2017.
Cob Oven Workshop
Did you know there is a wood-fired cob oven located in Maple Falls available for use by the public? Go to the community cob oven from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; it’s across Silver Lake Road from Crossroads Grocery at 7835 Silver Lake Road. Find out how this cob oven was built and how to fire the oven properly in order to bake pizza and bread, and enjoy a taste of delicious wood-fired pizza. The free event is sponsored by Friends of the North Fork Community Library. Details: northforkfriends@gmail.com.
