Where can you go for a cold beer and support local charities?

Pop-Up Beer Garden
Recreation Northwest, Stones Throw Brewery and Outbound host a pop-up beer garden to support the Fairhaven Park Trail and Wetland Boardwalk project from 3-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the recently renovated garden “Behind the Bus” of Fairhaven Fish and Chips at the corner of 11th Street and Harris Avenue. It’s in conjunction with the Fairhaven Steampunk Festival at the Fairhaven Green on Saturday.
The Fairhaven Park Trail and Wetland Boardwalk Project is the signature stewardship project of the Bellingham non-profit Recreation Northwest, dedicated to promoting outdoor recreation and bringing people together to enjoy, preserve and improve the places where we play. This project will better connect Fairhaven Park with the labyrinth of public trails in the Chuckanut Community Forest, endearingly known to locals as The 100 Acre Woods. Stones Throw Brewery will be releasing its seasonal Fairhaven Park TrAle that is brewed to support the project. Also on tap will be the Neighborhood IPA and award-winning Raincountry Liquid Sunshine Lager.
Details: 360-739-8458, RecreationNorthwest.org.
Paint and sip at Stoneycreek
Wine enthusiasts, get your paint brushes ready. Stoneycreek Glassware, 4833 Guide Meridian, hosts another Stoneycreek’s Wine Lover’s Paint Night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Come out to paint your own wine bottle masterpiece. Michelle Dooley of Artist by the Bay will lead participants step-by-step to create a painting featuring a wine bottle and two wine glasses. The best part – you can name your wine anything you want. Melissa Ambler, owner of Stoneycreek, named her own work “Good Times” to anticipate what guests will experience at the paint night. The cost for all painting supplies and a 16-by-20-inch canvas is $30 per person or two for $50. Stoneycreek will have beer and wine available for purchase as well.
Details: 360-306-8252, and on Facebook.
Beer’s on tap at the Pickford
Lindsey Gerhard, marketing manager at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., says not only can movie-goers buy some GMO-free popcorn with real melted butter, they also can sit down with a glass of draft beer. The independent theater will have three draft lines running, currently pouring Boundary Bay Brewery’s IPA and Scotch Ale, as well as Wander’s Uncommon, and the taps will be rotating throughout the year.
Gerhard says that draft beer is the Pickford’s latest installation to better serve the community, as Bellingham has grown into a craft beer hub. Since the Pickford’s conception in 2011, concessions have been constricted to only selling beer in bottles and cans. Alice Clark, then executive director of Pickford Film Center and now director of the Downtown Bellingham Partnership, said the film center received approval from the Washington Liquor Control Board in 2012 for the consumption of beer and wine in its theaters. Pickford then decided to move ahead with the change because of public support for the idea of audience members being allowed to have a glass of beer or wine, along with other concessions, while watching a film. Until then, beer and wine could only be consumed in the lobby.
With support and guidance from long-time partners Boundary Bay, Pickford Film Center is now able to move forward with the installation of a draft system, something that the organization has been striving toward for years.
Details: 360-738-0735, pickfordfilmcenter.org.
Share what’s happening at your drinking and dining establishment by contacting us at mbikman@bhamherald.com.
Comments