How can you help benefit a couple local charities? Drink a few microbrews

Bellingham Bay Rotary presents the ninth annual “Brewers by the Bay” microbrew tasting from 1 to 5 p.m. July 23 at Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave., to support local charities Lydia Place and Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services capital projects, as well as helping other youth and family-focused charities in Whatcom County. Dionnea Adricos Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald