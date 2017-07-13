How can you help benefit a couple local charities? Drink a few microbrews

Brewers by the Bay
Bellingham Bay Rotary presents the ninth annual Brewers by the Bay microbrew tasting from 1-5 p.m. July 23 at Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave.
The event will be an afternoon of enjoying Northwest craft beers, music, and food while helping to support local charities Lydia Place and Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services capital projects, as well as helping many other youth and family-focused charities throughout Whatcom County.
Cost is $25 in advance through eventbrite.com, $30 at the door, and includes entrance to the event, beer tastings and a commemorative tasting glass. Food trucks from Pizzazza, The Grill and El Agave will be on site, and there’ll be live music by Lost at Last and Gladstone.
Participating breweries include 10 Barrel Brewing Co.., Aslan Brewing Company, Boundary Bay Brewery, Chuckanut Brewery, Ecliptic Brewing, Elysian Brewing Company, Farmstrong Brewing Company, Fremont Brewing Company, Ghostfish Brewing Company, Kulshan Brewing, Mazama Brewing, Melvin Brewing, Ninkasi Brewing Company, Odin Brewing, Pelican Brewing Company, Stones Throw Brewery, Ten Pin Brewing, Wander Brewing, Wandering Aengus Ciderworks and Wingman Brewers.
Calypso Kitchen: Summer Feast
Enjoy a Caribbean feast with Calypso Kitchen’s Sarah Chan, who was born in Trinidad, as she makes shrimp ceviche; Trinidad pelau with peas, rice, meat, and coconut milk; red cabbage and pineapple slaw; and passion fruit strawberry punch from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Downtown Co-op Connections Building, 405 E. Holly St. Cost is $39. Register through Whatcom Community College’s community and continuing education program. Details: 360-383-3200, comed@whatcom.ctc.edu.
Chefs in the Market
The Northwest Washington Chefs Collective continues its Chef in the Market series at Bellingham Farmers Market this season. Each third Saturday of the month, starting at 11 a.m., two chefs from two different restaurants pair up to create a simple, delicious dish that showcases local ingredients and partnerships with local farmers. The chefs will do a few short demos every 30 minutes, showcasing local ingredients, product from farmers at the market and preparations techniques and tips. There will also be lots of samples. Chefs Cinnamon Berg from Cosmos Bistro and Richard Balogh from Rifugio’s Country Italian Cuisine will be featuring the harvests of the month ingredient, broccoli on Saturday.
Bastille Day Beer Dinner
Old World Deli, 1228 N. State St., celebrates the French National Day, which commemorates the Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, with a special dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday, featuring chicken Provençal with rice or potatoes and a salad and a small cheese plate plus Atwood Ales beer. Tickets are $25, $5 for kids 12 and younger. Reserve at 360-738-2090 or email oldworlddeli1@mac.com.
No-Bake Summer Desserts
Want to whip up a fabulous summer dessert without turning on your oven? Get some recipes like an easy Lemon Curd used to create simple parfaits with Greek yogurt, fresh berries and granola; a to-die-for peanut butter and chocolate pie in an Oreo crust; a microwave fruit crisp, and more from 3-5 p.m. Friday at Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St. The demonstration class is suitable for ages 13 and older. Space is limited and registration is required; call 360-354-4883. The class is repeated from 6:30-8 p.m. July 20 at Ferndale Library, 2125 Main St. Call 360-384-3647 to register.
