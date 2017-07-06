Do you know your beers or your cocktails? Learn from the experts

Beer Tasting 101: Beers of Summer
Come enjoy some of the best selections for this summer in the ever-changing beer world in a class through Whatcom Community College’s Community Education from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday at the Cordata Community Co-op, 315 Westerly Road, with Coco Ryan, a beer educator and enthusiast who works at Elizabeth Station. Participants will taste Hefeweizens, lagers, fruit beers and other light and refreshing beers. Learn about the history of the styles, food pairings, proper glassware and what you taste in a fun and easy-going setting. The class is limited to those 21 and older; photo ID will be required at class. Fee is $35. Register by calling 360-383-3200 or at whatcom.edu/academics/community-continuing-education.
Sips of the Season: Summer Sips @ Galloway’s Cocktail Bar
Master mixologists at Galloway’s Cocktail Bar, 1200 10th St, share their best bar secrets and demonstrate and serve four sensational summer cocktails, perfectly paired with small plates from their new menu from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. There’ll be raffles and prizes throughout the afternoon. Each guest will receive a swag bag stuffed to the hilt with products and samples from business partners, valued at more than the price of your ticket. Seating is limited. Cost is $45. Details: 360-2795.
Game pub update
Danielle Rupinski, owner of the Rook & Rogue Board Game Pub, 206 W. Magnolia St., says the pub has expanded its weekday hours for the summer and is now open to 11 p.m. on weeknights. In fact, she says, the goal is to stay open as late as they’ve got enough paying customers, so if you want to push the needle later, the best way to do so is to come in when the pub’s open late. They’ve rolled out new menus and have more appetizers, more veggie-friendly foods, and there are plans to roll out even more. Some of the highlights of the new menu include Whovian Mac & Cheese (also available with chili and/or bacon), poutine and house-made mojo pork. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. on weekends.
They’ve also set up online reservations for annual members and are planning to roll out a weekly game night to pair customers up with other gamers and teach new games. Daily specials are updated on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and rookandrogue.com. Info: (360) 207-4038, https://www.rookandrogue.com and on Facebook.
