Can’t go to France? Watch the Tour de France at Fairhaven’s Mount Bakery

See the Tour de France at the Mount Bakery in Fairhaven
For years, a tradition for bike enthusiasts in Bellingham has been the screening of the annual Tour de France at the Mount Bakery, This year, owner Vince Lalande says the race will be showing exclusively at the Mount Bakery Cafe in Fairhaven at 1217 Harris Ave., starting on Tuesday.
One of the main reasons for this break in tradition, he says, is that the construction and remodeling on the downtown location is underway all summer, and he also admits he wants to show off the new cafe, which has ample room for more people.
Lalande plans to show it every day that it is running through July 23. Within that time there are two rest days, he says, on July 10 and 17, so the TVs won’t be on then. The cafe will open at 6 a.m. every day for coffee and pastries as they come right out of the oven. The full kitchen menu will be available one hour earlier than usual, at 7 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.
Specials will vary daily as they always do. Have a fresh croissant with your café au lait! Details: 360-778-1261, mountbakery.com.
Dutch Oven Cooking
Patrick Kennedy of REI offers a free workshop on Dutch oven cooking from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Larrabee State Park. He’ll teach participants basic recipes, tips and different ways of Dutch oven cooking.
Cooking for the great outdoors has never been easier, with cast iron skillets and dutch ovens you can cook easily for large groups or just yourself and Dutch ovens make desserts a cinch, and healthy meals easy. Anything you can cook at home in your oven can be done outdoors in a Dutch oven.
No experience is necessary for the workshop. Chairs are limited; bring your own camp chair for guaranteed seating. This workshop is for campers 18 and older. A Washington State Park Discovery Pass is required for parking within the park. Meet at the North Shelter.
Details: 800-426-4840, rei.com/event-cart.
Local chef to appear on “Beat Bobby Flay”
Semiahmoo Resort’s executive chef Bruno Feldeisen will appear as a chef participant on an upcoming episode of Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay” at 7 p.m. July 6. Feldeisen faces off against chef Michelle Gayer for a chance to go head-to-head against Bobby Flay in round two.
Feldeisen brings nearly three decades of culinary experience to his role as executive chef at Semiahmoo. Previously, Feldeisen worked at the Four Seasons Hotel Vancouver as the executive pastry chef. Born in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Feldeisen began his career as an apprentice at one of France’s most renowned chocolate shops in Moulin, Palets d’Or. He went on to work under the direction of world-famous chefs in New York, and he also opened an American-French restaurant in San Francisco.
Feldeisen has been the recipient of various awards, including Chocolatier Magazine’s Top Ten Pastry Chefs in America, and he was nominated twice for the James Beard Outstanding Pastry Award in 1997 and 1998. He has also appeared on popular culinary television shows, such as Chopped Canada, Sweet Genius and Donut Showdown, and was a finalist in the international Pastry Chef of the Year competition in New York.
Fourth of July dinner at the Bellwether
Hotel Bellwether hosts a Fourth of July Celebration on the Waterfront Terrace on Tuesday. A barbecue is served from 6 to 9 p.m., with music by The Atlantics from 7 to 10 p.m. plus guests get a front row seat to the fireworks show over the bay.
Some of the barbecue items are Cedar Plank Salmon, Bavarian Beer Brats, Paella and St. Louis Spare Ribs. Details: 360-392-3100, hotelbellwether.com.
K2K Race
A family-friendly 2K race kicks off at noon Sunday from Kulshan Brewery (K2), 1538 Kentucky St., to Kulshan Brewery, 2238 James St., with a finish-line band, loads of raffle prizes and tons of fun.
Dress up in Fourth of July regalia for the costume contest. Registration is $20. Info: 360-389-5348, k2krace.com.
Share what’s happening at your drinking and dining establishment by contacting us at mbikman@bhamherald.com.
