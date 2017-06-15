What makes dad happy? Beer, wine and a cruise on the bay

Beer on the bay
Stay cool this summer with San Juan Cruises’ series of beer-tasting cruises every Wednesday through Sept. 13 aboard the Victoria Star 2. Each week Boundary Bay Brewery will serve a variety of its award-winning beers, joined by two other Northwest breweries serving up their best brews. The cruises cost $39 and include tastings of three different beers from each brewery and various snacks.
Coming up Wednesday, June 21, with Boundary Bay Brewery: North Fork Brewery, located just a short drive from Bellingham on Mount Baker Highway, this popular restaurant, brewery and wedding chapel produces beers in the time-honored, time-intensive style of British Ales; and Aslan Brewing, another popular downtown microbrewery that’s committed to pushing the boundaries of craft beer while preserving the purity of brewing tradition.
Get your limited edition 2017 Bellingham Bay BREWers Cruise 9-oz. tasting glass for $5, which can be purchased in advance with tickets online, by phone or in person. Pick up your glass when you check in the night of the cruise and enjoy tastings of the nine different beers with your new glass.
Cruises depart from the Bellingham Cruise Terminal. The boat leaves at 6:30 p.m.; check in about 30 minutes prior to pick up your tickets.
Why not surprise Dad with a BREWers Cruise Gift Certificate? They are available by calling 800-443-4552 and at the office at the cruise terminal.
Details: whales.com.
Tour the taproom at Chuckanut Brewery
This is a great weekend for dads at Chuckanut Brewery South Nut & Tap Room, 11937 Higgins Airport Way, in Burlington. A tour of the taproom starts at noon Saturday and ends around 4 p.m.; participants can see the 20-barrel brew system and learn about the brewing process. The taproom opened in December 2016 with a brew house twice as big as the Bellingham brewery, 601 W. Holly St. There will be a food truck from Rock and Rollin Eats onsite.
Both locations of Chuckanut Brewery celebrate Father’s Day with $4 pints. At North Nut, the kitchen is dishing up some new June food specials and the popular seafood specials (try the Oyster Po Boy). At South Nut, families can enjoy Giant Jenga ready to go outside and corn hole in the beer garden. Both locations welcome guests of all ages.
Chuckanut was richly rewarded with six major medals at the prestigious North American Beer Awards. Three beers won gold, including Kolsch German Style Ale, Pilsner Lager and Dunkel Lager. The Vienna Lager and Helles Lager each won a silver medal and the new Doppelbock won a bronze medal.
Details: chuckanutbreweryandkitchen.com.
Picnic, paint and enjoy wine on the patio
Bring a picnic, have a glass of wine on an outside patio with a great view of Mount Baker and create a painting masterpiece from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at a Father’s Day Paint class at Vartanyan Estate Winery, 1628 Huntley Road. Keep in mind this “Date and Paint Class” is not a serious art lesson, but is intended for you to relax, have fun with step-by-step instructions and leave with an awesome piece of artwork that you created. Bring the whole family and enjoy a picnic after or before painting. Cost is $30 per person (which includes the wine tasting, but the $5 fee is waived if you purchase a bottle of wine); $15 for children younger than 18. Reservations are recommended. Details at 360-325-2457, dateandpaint.com.
