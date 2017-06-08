Where’s the best place to go listen to the Blues in Bellingham this summer?

Blues by the Bay
The Thursday Blues, Brews & BBQ kicks off June 15 at the Hotel Bellwether’s Lighthouse Bar & Grill’s outdoor patio, One Bellwether Way. Opening bands play from 5-6 p.m., and headliners play from 6-9 p.m. This year, there’ll be a $5 cover charge each night. Yesterday’s Playboys open on June 15; the rest of the openers are yet to be scheduled. Inclement weather may affect the schedule. Interested guests should join the restaurant’s Facebook page for weather and show updates.
Here are some menu items that will be available:
▪ Skewer plate (choice of sirloin, chicken or mushroom)
▪ Cedar plank salmon
▪ Paella
▪ Cheeseburger
▪ Veggie burger
▪ Bavarian beer rrat
▪ St. Louis spare ribs
▪ Peel and eat shrimp
The schedule:
June 15: Naughty Blokes
June 22: Jasmine Greene Band
June 29: Chris Eger Band
July 6: Stacy Jones Band
July 13: Baby Cakes
July 20: The Atlantics
July 27: Naughty Blokes
Aug. 3: SpaceBand
Aug. 10: Jasmine Greene Band
Aug. 17: Chris Eger Band
Aug. 24: The Atlantics
Aug. 31: Stacy Jones Band
Sept.7: SpaceBand
Sept. 14: Baby Cakes
Details: 360-392-3200 hotelbellwether.com, Facebook.
Ice Cream for Grown-ups
Who doesn't love ice cream? Learn to make your own at this fun class with Cindy McKinney from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St.
She’ll demonstrate a trio of delicious frozen treats including a decadent Jack Daniel's spiked bourbon-maple-bacon ice cream for grown-up taste buds; a sweet and tangy strawberry chevre ice cream using local berries and cheese; and a refreshing blackberry sorbet you'll want to make all summer long.
In addition, participants will make a couple of quick ice cream toppings. This event is for ages 21 years and older. Space is limited, registration required. Details: 360-354-4883, wcls.org.
Pizza at Pizza’zza
Pizza’zza will celebrate the opening of its new and improved location in Fairhaven with live music, games and beer garden from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at 1501 12th St.
For nearly 14 years, Pizza’zza operated as a carryout counter inside Yorky’s Market on 12th Street in Fairhaven. The space now boasts an expanded kitchen, complete with two Wood Stone ovens, seating for 74 and custom hardwood furniture and fixtures created by local craftsmen.
The updated location also includes a custom-built beer and wine program and craft bottle shop. The opening draft system will include 18 taps with beer, wine, cider, kombucha and soda. The bottle shop selection will feature specialty and limited release bottles and cans, as well as local and imported six-packs and cases to go.
Owner Will Annett, who bought Pizza’zza in 2007, and co-owner Erica Lamson, a nutritionist, have worked for years to bring organic and locally sourced ingredients to Bellingham homes and dinner tables.
Pizza’zza has a second location – opened in 2013 – inside the Yorky’s Market on Alabama Street, as well as a food truck, Pizza’zza Mobile, that hit the streets April 2016. Annett and Lamson recently acquired the Delicious Mischief food truck, which launched the first week in June with a Cajun menu.
Info: 360-218-7012, pizzazza.com, and on Facebook.
Share what's happening at your drinking and dining establishment by contacting us at mbikman@bhamherald.com.
