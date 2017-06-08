The Thursday Blues, Brews & BBQ kicks off June 15 at the Hotel Bellwether’s Lighthouse Bar & Grill’s outdoor patio.
The Thursday Blues, Brews & BBQ kicks off June 15 at the Hotel Bellwether’s Lighthouse Bar & Grill’s outdoor patio. Diana Pollock Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The Thursday Blues, Brews & BBQ kicks off June 15 at the Hotel Bellwether’s Lighthouse Bar & Grill’s outdoor patio. Diana Pollock Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Restaurant News & Reviews

June 08, 2017 12:01 PM

Where’s the best place to go listen to the Blues in Bellingham this summer?

By Margaret Bikman

mbikman@bhamherald.com

Blues by the Bay

The Thursday Blues, Brews & BBQ kicks off June 15 at the Hotel Bellwether’s Lighthouse Bar & Grill’s outdoor patio, One Bellwether Way. Opening bands play from 5-6 p.m., and headliners play from 6-9 p.m. This year, there’ll be a $5 cover charge each night. Yesterday’s Playboys open on June 15; the rest of the openers are yet to be scheduled. Inclement weather may affect the schedule. Interested guests should join the restaurant’s Facebook page for weather and show updates.

Here are some menu items that will be available:

▪ Skewer plate (choice of sirloin, chicken or mushroom)

▪ Cedar plank salmon

▪ Paella

▪ Cheeseburger

▪ Veggie burger

▪ Bavarian beer rrat

▪ St. Louis spare ribs

▪ Peel and eat shrimp

June 8 Tab and Taps Lighthouse BBQ The_Naughty_Blokes
The Naughty Blokes are the first band to play in the 2017 Thursday Blues, Brews & BBQ on June 15 at the Hotel Bellwether’s Lighthouse Bar & Grill’s outdoor patio.
Tim Maloy Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

The schedule:

June 15: Naughty Blokes

June 22: Jasmine Greene Band

June 29: Chris Eger Band

July 6: Stacy Jones Band

July 13: Baby Cakes

July 20: The Atlantics

July 27: Naughty Blokes

Aug. 3: SpaceBand

Aug. 10: Jasmine Greene Band

Aug. 17: Chris Eger Band

Aug. 24: The Atlantics

Aug. 31: Stacy Jones Band

Sept.7: SpaceBand

Sept. 14: Baby Cakes

Details: 360-392-3200 hotelbellwether.com, Facebook.

June 8 Tabs and Taps Ice Cream
Learn to make your own at a fun class with Cindy McKinney from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St. She’ll demonstrate a trio of delicious frozen treats including a decadent Jack Daniel's spiked bourbon-maple-bacon ice cream.
Lily Alfonso Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Ice Cream for Grown-ups

Who doesn't love ice cream? Learn to make your own at this fun class with Cindy McKinney from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St.

She’ll demonstrate a trio of delicious frozen treats including a decadent Jack Daniel's spiked bourbon-maple-bacon ice cream for grown-up taste buds; a sweet and tangy strawberry chevre ice cream using local berries and cheese; and a refreshing blackberry sorbet you'll want to make all summer long.

In addition, participants will make a couple of quick ice cream toppings. This event is for ages 21 years and older. Space is limited, registration required. Details: 360-354-4883, wcls.org.

Pizza at Pizza’zza

Pizza’zza will celebrate the opening of its new and improved location in Fairhaven with live music, games and beer garden from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at 1501 12th St.

For nearly 14 years, Pizza’zza operated as a carryout counter inside Yorky’s Market on 12th Street in Fairhaven. The space now boasts an expanded kitchen, complete with two Wood Stone ovens, seating for 74 and custom hardwood furniture and fixtures created by local craftsmen.

The updated location also includes a custom-built beer and wine program and craft bottle shop. The opening draft system will include 18 taps with beer, wine, cider, kombucha and soda. The bottle shop selection will feature specialty and limited release bottles and cans, as well as local and imported six-packs and cases to go.

Owner Will Annett, who bought Pizza’zza in 2007, and co-owner Erica Lamson, a nutritionist, have worked for years to bring organic and locally sourced ingredients to Bellingham homes and dinner tables.

Pizza’zza has a second location – opened in 2013 – inside the Yorky’s Market on Alabama Street, as well as a food truck, Pizza’zza Mobile, that hit the streets April 2016. Annett and Lamson recently acquired the Delicious Mischief food truck, which launched the first week in June with a Cajun menu.

Info: 360-218-7012, pizzazza.com, and on Facebook.

Share what’s happening at your drinking and dining establishment by contacting us at mbikman@bhamherald.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Comey tells Idaho's Risch: He took President Trump's words 'as a direction'

Comey tells Idaho's Risch: He took President Trump's words 'as a direction' 1:12

Comey tells Idaho's Risch: He took President Trump's words 'as a direction'
Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? 1:01

Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower?
She collected more than 25,000 buttons in her lifetime and now they are for sale 1:48

She collected more than 25,000 buttons in her lifetime and now they are for sale

View More Video

Entertainment Videos