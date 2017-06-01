Boundary Bay beer garden opens for summer tunes

Summer tunes in Boundary Bay’s beer garden
Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., kicks of its free, all-ages fish fry and barbecue summer series starting at 4 p.m. in the beer garden on Friday with the High Mountain String Band playing at 6 p.m. The rest of the schedule:
▪ June 9: The Broken Bow Stringband.
▪ June 16: The Legendary Chucklenuts.
▪ June 23: The Fieldboats.
▪ June 30: The Alkis.
▪ July 7: The Industrials.
▪ July 14: Jasmine Greene Band.
▪ July 21: Mr. Feelgood and the Firm Believers.
▪ July 28: The Legendary Chucklenuts.
▪ Aug. 4: Marcel and Nakos.
▪ Aug. 11: Sleepy Alligators.
▪ Aug. 18: The Copacetics.
▪ Aug. 25: Queens Bluegrass.
▪ Sept. 1: Caitlin Jemma & The Goodness.
▪ Sept. 8: The Elopements.
▪ Sept. 15: High Mountain String Band.
▪ Sept. 22: The Alkis.
▪ Sept. 29: The Legendary Chucklenuts.
Those 21 and older can hang out at the Late Nights with the Roost events from 9 p.m. to midnight Fridays. Cover varies, and late-night food will be available. Sky Colony plays this Friday; the rest of the series has several slots to be determined.
On Thursdays, Robt Sarazin Blake hosts the Subdued Happy Hour, with the barbecue starting at 4 p.m., and guest musicians starting at 5 p.m.
The lineup so far:
▪ Tonight (June 1): Sour Mash Hug Band.
▪ June 8: Robt Sarazin Blake, Aaron Harmonson and Thomas Deakin
▪ June 15: James Higgins.
▪ June 22: Robt Sarazin Blake and Chris Glass.
▪ June 29: Lucas Hicks.
Starting on June 22, stick around after the Subdued Happy Hour for the Twilight Garden Series and a featured band. Music starts at 8 p.m. with a $5 to $10 suggested donation. First up: Petunia and the Vipers.
Irish and folk music sessions from 6-10 p.m. start this Monday with The Page Turners and running through the fall, with an open Irish music session from 6-8 p.m., then the featured musicians or band of the week takes the stage and plays at 8 p.m.
The schedule so far:
▪ June 12: Puirt na Gael Scottish Band.
▪ June: 19: Flattery Irish Band.
▪ June 26: Peadar MacMahon & Friends.
Out of the Ashes, an interactive music experience for people of all abilities, is from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, open to all ages and abilities. No cover.
BIFT (Beer, Improv, Food Truck) takes place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday starting June 13, with rotating members of The Upfront Theatre on the beer garden stage for a hilarious, improvised performance; Cicchitti's Pizza's Food Truck will be in the alley. All ages are welcome; cover is $5.
Info: 360-647-5593, bbaybrewery.com.
Hot and spicy
Kirsten and Christopher Shockey, the best-selling authors of “Fermented Vegetables,” present an all-new array of techniques and formulas to make naturally fermented spicy sauces, relishes and spreads in their new book, “Fiery Ferment: 70 Stimulating Recipes for Hot Sauces, Spicy Chutneys, Kimchis with Kick and Other Blazing Fermented Condiments.”
They’ll talk about their recipes and share some delicious samples at 7 p.m. Thursday at Village Books, 1200 11th St. The Shockeys got their start in fermenting foods with their farmstead food company, where they created more than 40 varieties of cultured vegetables and krauts. Their current focus is on teaching the art of fermenting vegetables to others through classes and workshops at their farm. They live on a 40-acre hillside homestead in the Applegate Valley of southern Oregon. Details on the free event: 360-671-2626, villagebooks.com.
Farm to Glass Distillery Tours
BelleWood Acres Distilling & Event Center, 6140 Guide Meridian Drive, hosts tours at noon Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays in June that include a behind-the-scenes look at the process that turns BelleWood apples into delicious hand-crafted spirits. Participants will learn about the center’s agricultural practices, cider making and distillation process, plus there’ll be lots of samples and a private tasting.
The 90-minute tours are limited to those 21 and older. Tours must be reserved in advance and cost $10. To reserve, call BelleWood Acres at 360-318-7720 or email info@bellewoodfarms.com.
The Wednesday Farmers Market
The Wednesday Market starts this week at Fairhaven Village Green, 1207 10th St. (behind Village Books) and is a great venue for your mid-week market pick-me-up, with two dozen vendors selling local produce, crafts and delicious eats. The Wednesday Market runs from noon to 5 p.m. through Aug. 30. Bring the kids and enjoy picnicking on the Green while enjoying free live music from 2:30-4:30 p.m. every week. The schedule:
▪ June 7: Lucas Hicks.
▪ June 14: The Worrywarts.
▪ June 21: Chad Petersen.
▪ June 28: Peter Horne.
▪ July 5: Amber Darland.
▪ July 12: Chuck Dingée.
▪ July 19: Lindsay Street.
▪ July 26: Warren and Kelly Meier.
▪ Aug. 2: Lucas Hicks and Friends.
▪ Aug. 9: The Elopements.
▪ Aug. 13: The Sweet Goodbyes.
▪ Aug. 23: TBA.
▪ Aug. 30: Misty Flowers.
Info: 360-647-2060, bellinghamfarmers.org.
