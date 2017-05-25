Game on! Rook & Rogue Board Game Pub’s grand opening

New Bellingham pub offers games
The grand opening of what’s probably Bellingham’s first board-game pub, The Rook & Rogue Board Game Pub, 206 W. Magnolia St., is Saturday, says Danielle Rupinski, who dubs herself as president and dungeon-master of the venue. There’ll be drawings for giveaways of memberships, merchandise and games all day. Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the regular menu will be available from 2 p.m. to close, and Rupinski says in order to serve as many people as possible, seatings will be limited to two hours or less. The regular schedule starts on Sunday, when regular reservation and table usage rules will apply. The menu includes an omnivore or vegetarian scramble, French toast, burgers, homemade soup, blueberry buckle and a variety of wines and beers.
Danielle’s mom, Pam Rupinski, is general manager, and sister Laura Rupinski is front-of-house manager. Danielle’s friend Kyle Holub is back-of-house manager and her partner, Shawn Blake, is in charge of the board-game collection. Games from the game library are available to check out and play in the restaurant at any time. There’s no cover charge to play games, but membership is available to gain access to more expensive games. The pub also plans to buy and sell used board games and RPGs in the store and through the website, with a special focus on indie games.
The venue is kid-friendly and has a good selection of kids’ games, including classics like Candy Land and Mouse Trap, for kids as young as 2. However, all children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The bar area is limited to patrons 21 and older. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Details: 360-207-4038, rookandrogue.com and on Facebook.
Gin Tasting & Cocktail Class
The Archer Ale House, 1212 10th St., hosts a Gin Cocktail Class and Tasting at 6:25 p.m. Thursday. “Spirits Specialist” Matt Harvey will guide guests through the history, production and the various botanical flavor profiles of this versatile spirit. The event will feature gin tasting and education, family-style hors d’oeuvres and conclude with a fun seasonal gin cocktail or two. Cost is $37. Seats are limited; call 360-647-7002 or email info@thearcheralehouse.com for reservations or go to Facebook for details.
Stones Throw parties and celebrations
Stones Throw Brewery, 1009 Larrabee Avenue, will once again close down Larrabee in front of the brewery from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday for another all-ages block party, with their Ski to Sea Block Party festivities.
The family-friendly afternoon event kicks off with music by Old Town Tonic, The Penny Stinkers, Yogoman and his Burning Band and the Badd Dog Blues Society. Back East BBQ, Cubano Cubano, Fairhaven Pizza, and Street Dogz will be serving food all day.
There’ll be two outdoor bars, as well as the indoor taproom, with favorites, such as the Neighborhood IPA, Raincountry Liquid Sunshine Lager, and the Two Dollah Porter, on tap, as well as the return of the Tree Rings India Pale Lager.
Stones Throw will keep the street closed on Sunday for another extended beer garden as the Ski to Sea party continues at the Fairhaven Festival. The brewery will have Back East BBQ, Street Dogz and Brotha Dude on hand from noon to 9 p.m.
Stones Throw is sponsoring the returning winners of the Ski to Sea Recreational Mixed division, who’ll be in the beer garden afterward for a post-race cheers.
Details: 360-362 5058, stonesthrowbrewco.com and on Facebook.
Homeskillet hosts Nightskillet
HomeSkillet, 521 Kentucky St., hosts a “Nightskillet” event starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, with all-ages entertainment and a variety of crafts and art to accompany its dinner service. Participating artists include Michelle Schutte, Karen Blanquart and James Mey. Crafters include Jaxstone Co-Hammered Jewelry; Arrow Woodworks; Goats Coat; Oak Ash Leather; and Sage Babies. Participaing businesses include Index Vintage Clothing, Lariat Creative: Bellingham Flag and Jen George. Entertainers include PHDJ and glitter tattoos by AIREEKAH.
Nightskillet hours are 4-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Details: 360-676-6218, homeskilletinsunnyland.com and on Facebook.
