With everything Mom’s done, where’s the best place to take her out to eat on her special day?

Mother’s Day Brunch
The Lighthouse Bar & Grill at Hotel Bellwether, One Bellwether Way, serves a brunch buffet by the bay between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Chef Grogan has prepared a menu that features a wide range of options, from croissant eggs Benedict with truffle Hollandaise to a Belgian waffle station and whole roast prime rib. Reservations are required. Cost is $42.95, $18.95 for children ages 6-12, ages 5 and under eat for free, and there’s a 10-percent discount for ages 65 and older. Details: 360-392-3183.
Tea with Mom or Grandma in the Book Fare Cafe
In celebration of Mother’s Day, the Book Fare Cafe will host a tea-time from 2-3:30 p.m. on the mezzanine level of Village Books, 1200 11th St. Bring the kids and enjoy some tasty treats, a few stories, a craft activity and good company. Tickets are $6 per person and can be purchased at the main counter at Village Books.
Mother’s Day on the Farm
Come treat your mom to brunch, Mom’s Mimosa Bar and a pop-up flower bar by Pozie by Natalie (mom can pick out her own arrangement) between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Bellewood Farm, 6140 Guide Meridian, halfway between Bellingham and Lynden, The brunch menu includes a deluxe omelet station, French toast, pork tenderloin with pineapple sage glaze and a dessert bar. There also will be a kids’ open mic and kids’ menu available. Cost is $28 in advance for adults, $12 in advance for kids through Details: 360-318-7720, bellewoodfarms.com.
Mother’s Day Brunch and Cruise
The Schooner Zodiac, the Bellingham-based tall ship, hosts a brunch and excursion from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., departing from the Zodiac’s dock at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave.
The cruise features three hours of exploring Bellingham Bay under sail as well as a full brunch buffet prepared in the Zodiac’s galley by the ship’s professional chef. Passengers can help to raise the Zodiac’s sails and take a turn steering the ship’s wheel under the captain’s instruction. Refreshments are available from the ship’s bar, and mothers are entitled to complimentary mimosas. Tickets are $79 for adults and $59 for children. Reserve at 206-719-7622. Details: schoonerzodiac.com.
Mother’s Day Brunch in the county
Rifugio's Country Italian Cuisine, 5415 Mount Baker Highway in Deming, will have two seatings for Mother’s Day brunch, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with the theme “Mothers are Everything,” says owner Richard Balogh.
He’s serving pickled shrimp beet salad with citrus and arugula; ham and soft-scrambled eggs, with farm-fresh eggs, beets and parsley; seafood lasagna with smoked salmon, capers, shrimp, spinach, Parmesan and mozzarella; and citrus scented bittersweet chocolate cake. Mimosas, beer and wine are available. Cost is $38, plus 20 percent service fee and taxes.
Details: 360-592-2888, ilcafferifugio.com/events/rifugio.com.
Mother’s Day Dinner at Semiahmoo
Pierside Kitchen at Semiahmoo Resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway in Blaine, is celebrating special women everywhere with an indulgent Mother’s Day dinner from 3-8 p.m. A welcome glass of sparkling wine will greet guests, followed by a prix fixe dinner. To start, Chef Feldeisen will serve his lemon crab salad with braised artichoke and mango puree. To follow, seared scallops with creamy polenta and red wine demi glaze. For the main course, guests will have a choice of roasted spring lamb with fresh peas, gnocchi and a rhubarb radish salad, or pan seared trout paired with roasted sunchokes and pickled chanterelle relish with Sorrel salsa verde and roasted pearl onions. To finish with a sweet flourish, dessert will include strawberry panna cotta with mint sorbet and candied blueberries. Prix fixe Mother’s Day reservations are $52 per person, $25 for children 12 and under and free for children 5 and younger. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 360-318-2044. Details: semiahmoo.com.
Downtown Wine Walk
The Downtown Bellingham Partnership hosts its third annual Downtown Wine Walk from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
The tasting tour takes visitors throughout downtown, where they sample unique wines from near and far at 20 venues. The event is designed to help showcase the unique shops calling downtown home while guests enjoy an evening of wine tasting.
Participating businesses are The Allery, Backcountry Essentials, Bellingham FrameWorks, Bison Bookbinding & Letterpress, The Comics Place, Downtown Emporium, Fringe Boutique, Greenhouse, Heroine Clothing, Ideal, Kids Northwest, Mi Shoes, Novato Shop & Studio, Ormolulu, Otion: The Soap Bar, Sojourn, Spruce: Stationery & Design, The Sugar Shack, Third Planet and Wise Buys.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day-of and include a custom wine glass, 15 tasting tickets and an event guide. Tickets are available for purchase at downtownbellingham.com/wine-walk.
