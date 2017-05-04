Breaking away: beer, bikes and snacks at Cafe Velo

Gears and Beers
Cycling-themed photographs by Steve Clay, all larger format, with a focus on cyclocross and track cycling, will be display from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Cafe Velo, 120 Prospect St.
Not only will there be art, there’ll be rotating beer taps, a cider tap and wine for purchase at $1 off and the full food and espresso menu will be available.
Part cafe, with great food, snacks, beer, wine and coffee, part bike shop and part theater for watching bike racing, cycling films, or a presentation on a great adventure, Clay says it's the post-ride hangout you long for with your friends on some of those cold, wet, final miles, and it’s run by two cycling enthusiasts.
The bike shop will be closed that evening to make room for the event. Details: 360-392-0930, cafe-velo.cc.
Empty Bowls
Whatcom Artists of Clay and Kiln host the annual Empty Bowls Event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave,
The $15 entry (tickets at the door only) gives you one handmade bowl to keep that’s made by local artists and by students from the members and artists of WACK, Whatcom County high schools, Western Washington University, Jansen Art Center, Washington Clay Arts organization and Morrison Glass Art, and the bowls will be filled by soup from local restaurants, including Brandywine, Harris St. Cafe, COOP, Fiamma, Ciao Thyme, Book Fare Cafe, Colophone, Old World Cafe, Avenue, Bread Farm and Boundary Bay.
There will be Boundary Bay Beers to purchase, and music by Coldwater Collective and bandZandt.
During April, an array of platters were displayed at Old World Deli in partnership with the event, and they’ll be sold in a silent auction to raise money for the Bellingham Food Bank and Maple Alley Inn. The auction closes around 7 p.m. Details: whatcomartistsofclayandkiln.org, whatcomack@hotmail.com.
B-Town Kitchen & Raw Bar replaces Poppes at Four Points by Sheraton
B-Town Kitchen & Raw Bar, a new restaurant at the Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel and Conference Center, 714 Lakeway Drive, will hold its grand opening Friday, taking over the space that has been completely refurbished after being occupied by Poppes 360 Neighborhood Pub, which closed Dec. 31.
B-Town sources sustainable seafood from local and international waters, as well as poultry and beef from Pacific Seafood, seafood from Barlean’s Fisheries, bread and pastries from Avenue Bread and fresh produce from Charlie’s Produce. B-Town celebrates local connections, prepared under chef Evan Morrison.
Draft beer from Bellingham’s breweries include Aslan Brewing, Boundary Bay Brewery, Chuckanut Brewery, Kulshan Brewing and Wander Brewing, and the wine list includes vintages from Bellingham’s Vartanyan Estate Winery.
B-Town Kitchen & Raw Bar currently is in a soft opening phase, open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Details: 360-392-6520, btownkitchen.com and on Facebook.
Cinco de Mayo Celebration benefits Sean Humphrey House
Celebrate the Cinco de Mayo with a Mexican-themed fiesta offering a traditional dinner, live and silent auctions and interactive raffles and activities starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites Bellingham, 4260 Mitchell Way. Admission is $60 per person and includes table wine and a raffle ticket for a special drawing. Tables of 10 are available.
All proceeds support the programs and services directed to Sean Humphrey House, which serves low-income individuals living with HIV/AIDS who may also suffer from other diseases and disabilities and who are unable to live independently. Seating is limited. For reservations or additional information, contact Sean Humphrey House at 360-733-0176 or visit SeanHumphreyHouse.org, or buy tickets through Brown Paper Tickets.
Buffalo Wings for Barbershoppers
On Wednesday, Buffalo Wild Wings at 6 Bellis Fair Parkway will donate 10 percent of your bill to The Mount Baker Toppers, a men's a cappella chorus based in Bellingham who sing pop, doo-wop, gospel and barbershop, as long as you mention this event to your server.
Recent fund-raising has allowed the Toppers to perform at assisted living homes, churches and most recently at the Lighthouse Mission, as well as support Ferndale High School’s first-ever “A Cappella Cares” benefit concert, raising more funds to support their choral music program. More about the Toppers on Facebook.
