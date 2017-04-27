How can you help the less fortunate in the area? It’s as easy as eating out

Dine Out for Maple Alley Inn
Dine Out for Maple Alley Inn 2017, now in its 17th year, is a one-day event on Tuesday that raises money and community support for Maple Alley Inn, a program of the Opportunity Council that provides hot, healthy meals to neighbors in need, including disabled veterans, people who are homeless or low-income, families and anyone in need. When you eat breakfast, lunch and/or dinner at the more than 60 locations all over town, a percentage of the proceeds will go directly to supporting Maple Alley Inn.
The Opportunity Council also accepts individual donations for Maple Alley Inn. Checks payable to Opportunity Council Maple Alley Inn can be mailed to 1111 Cornwall Ave. Suite C, Bellingham, WA 98225. Online donations can be submitted at oppco.org/dineout-donation. For a list of participating local restaurants, go to dineoutbham.com or Facebook.
Northwest Wine Encounter
Semiahmoo Resort, Golf, and Spa, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, in Blaine, hosts a Vintners’ Weekend and Dinner Friday through Sunday. Winemakers from DeLille Cellars, Gehringer Brothers, Leonetti Cellar, Northstar, Panther Creek and Red Willow Vineyard will pour some of their feature wines, as well as host wine tasting seminars throughout the weekend.
The educational weekend will begin Friday with a wine-tasting reception where guests will hear firsthand details about selected favorites from the experts such as Chris Figgins of Leonetti Cellar and David Merfeld of Northstar Winery in Walla Walla, Walter Gehringer of Gehringer Brothers Estate Winery in Oliver, B.C., Tony Rynders of Panther Creek Cellars in Dundee, Oregon, and Chris Upchurch of DeLille Cellars in Woodinville, followed by port and chocolate around a beach bonfire.
On Saturday, the vintners join viticulturist Mike Sauer of historic Red Willow Vineyard in the Yakima Valley and celebrity chef and author Roy Breiman on a panel for educational seminars about the Pacific Northwest wine country and the nuances of their wines. Acclaimed retailer and collector Doug Charles of Compass Wines is the keynote speaker; and Andy Perdue, wine writer for The Seattle Times, will moderate the panel.
The evening will culminate with an intimate Vintners’ Dinner Gala five-course dinner crafted by executive chef Bruno Feldeisen, conversation with the winemaker at your table and paired wines from all attending wineries. Sunday morning guests will have the opportunity to engage in a final educational seminar.
Details: 360-318-2028, semiahmoo.com/specials.
Beer Week Final Run
▪ Participate in Walk for a Paws and Paws for a Beer starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave. Enjoy a scenic walk along Boulevard Trail with your pup (or cat!) and help support a great cause from 5-8 p.m.; proceeds from this event benefit Whatcom Humane Society. At 5:30 p.m., the group will walk along the trail to Fairhaven’s Paws for a Beer. Upon arrival, pets will receive a Paws for a Beer swag bag, and humans can choose to enjoy beverages and a food truck.
▪ Mingle with nearly 20 local vendors and craftsmen such as Cloudy Mountain Pottery, Arrow Woodwork and Megan Lee Designs, at a Pop Up Drink and Shop from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Kulshan Brewing Co. (K2), 1538 Kentucky St., with a bluegrass jam and PhDJ Spencer Willows, plus beer specials. Details: 360-389-5348, kulshanbrewery.com and on Facebook.
▪ Larrabee Avenue will be shut down for food trucks, live music, games and an extended beer garden for a “Kill the Keg, Plant a Tree” block party for the community and visitors to enjoy from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Stones Throw Brewery, 1109 Larrabee Ave. Bellingham. .Admission to the block party is free and family-friendly. The first 100 people to purchase a beer at the competition will receive a free potted tree sapling to take home and plant in honor of Earth Day. Live music with Ron Hardesty and The Devilly Brothers and food trucks from Fairhaven Pizza, Back East BBQ and Cubano Cubano will be part of the action.
▪ Elizabeth Station, 1400 W. Holly St., hosts its annual Bellingham Beer Week Grand Finale from 5-9 p.m. Friday with staff at Firestone Walker. They’ll have a number of their Vintage Proprietors Beers, Barrelworks Beers, and core beers to end beer week with a bang. Details: 360-733-8982, estationbeer.com, and on Facebook.
▪ Max Higbee Center hosts the 16th annual April Brews Day at Depot Market Square with more than 60 Pacific Northwest craft breweries bringing more than 120 different beers, including hoppy IPAs, crisp ciders, full-bodied stouts and gluten-free options. The event will showcase 10 local food trucks, games and live local funk music from Mr. Feelgood and the Firm Believers and Snug Harbor. Tickets are available at maxhigbee.org. VIP tickets, $50, admit guests at 5:30 p.m., and include a collectible tasting cup and tasting tickets for beer and food; General admission, $25 advance, $30 door, gets you in at 6:30 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for Max Higbee Center’s community-based recreation programs for people with developmental disabilities. The center offers a wide variety of activities, including adaptive cooking classes, YMCA workouts, sports, art projects, dance classes, music events and trail hikes.
▪ Come to Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave. in the beer garden for a family-friendly post-Brews Day brunch between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. $10 buys breakfast, coffee and live music. In addition to food and good company, there will be mimosas and beer available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Max Higbee Center.
▪ Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, 601 W. Holly St., presents a five-course beer dinner matching beers to each course of food at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the brewery. On the menu: Helles Lager with sourdough pretzel; Filtered American Wheat with cured salmon; British IPA with roasted cauliflower and Romanesque salad; Veinna Lager with Skagit Valley malt rubbed pork shank; and Export Stout with salted caramel Skagit malt brulee. Brewmaster Will Kemper will discuss beers being offered and chef Jeremy Weizenbaum will talk about the food paired to the beers. Cost is $61.95. Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling 360-752-3377.
