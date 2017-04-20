Which events should you plan to attend during Bellingham Beer Week?

Bellingham Beer Week is April 2-28, and even if you don’t imbibe in brews, you can still participate in a lot of fun events, including some that are open to all ages and some that are fundraisers. The celebration culminates with April Brews Day on April 29 (and a breakfast the next day at Boundary Bay Brewery).
Here are a few, listed in chronological order: For a complete schedule, go to taptrail.com.
Saturday
Aslan and Boundary Bay’s Beers & Gears
Aslan Brewing Co., Boundary Bay Brewery and Bayou on Bay encourage car-free transportation between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. to each location to raise awareness for energy efficient travel. Both breweries will be swapping their new beers – Aslan will be selling Boundary Bay’s Cedar Dust IPA, while Boundary Bay will be selling Aslan’s Captain Planet IPA and Bayou on Bay will be selling both.
Proceeds from Aslan and Boundary’s drink sales will go to the Washington Trails Association and Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association, and from Bayou benefit The Hub Community Bike Shop.
Pick up a Beers & Gears stamp card at any of the three locations and acquire all three stamps from each establishment to qualify for the raffle, which will be held at Bayou on Bay at 7 p.m. Grand prize includes two VIP passes to April Brew’s Day. No beer purchase is necessary, and stamps can be acquired in any order. Just make sure you’re traveling car-free.
Railroad Earth Day Block Party
Join Bellingham Farmers Market, Sustainable Connections, Aslan Brewing Co., and Boundary Bay Brewery from 10 a.m. to 3 .m. at Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave. as they throw an Earth Day Block Party.
There will be Earth Day vendors and entertainers lining Railroad Avenue, a great event for everyone in the family. Enjoy live music in the street, free compost, training on how to recycle food scraps by making your own worm bin, cooking demos that showcase how to reduce leftovers, fun can competitions and so much more, as the market will be in full swing.
Growing Perennial Fruit in Small Spaces (With Beers)
Celebrate Earth Day with Cloud Mountain Farm Center and Boundary Bay Brewery in a workshop ($10 suggested donation) from 3:30-5 p.m. in Boundary Bay’s beer garden.
Ever wish you could grow tree fruits and berries at home but don’t think you have the time or space? Staff from Cloud Mountain will show easy strategies for designing and maintaining an edible perennial garden in urban spaces. They’ll cover which fruits to grow and their needs and care and answer all of your gardening questions.
And on top of all that, you’ll have access to Boundary Bay’s full menu of brews on tap in the garden.
Sunday
Cedar Dust Alley
Boundary Bay Brewery will turn the back alley into a mountain bike playground and festival from noon to 4 p.m. to raise funds for Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition. There’ll be raffles and giveaways, including a brand new kids’ giant mountain bike.
Music by Polecat starts at 2:30 p.m. and Galbraith Mountain Series Beers will be on tap. Chris Mellick teaches a mountain bike skills course, and staff from Jack’s Bicycle Center will present bike demos.
Monday
Canadian Beer Writer Joe Wiebe
Join Canadian beer “Thirsty Writer” Joe Wiebe as he talks about his book, “Craft Beer Revolution: the Insiders Guide to BC Breweries” and The BC Ale Trail Project at 7 p.m. at Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen. Interspersed will be raffles in support of Max Higbee Center.
Tuesday
Join Skagit Valley Malting staff at 7 p.m. at Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen as they talk about their malting machine, process and products. They will discuss both culinary and brewing malts. Interspersed will be raffles in support of Max Higbee Center.
Wednesday
Members of the Whatcom Symphony Orchestra will present their monthly Symphony on Tap at the Kitchen at 7 p.m. at Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen. They’ll talk about and playing classical music as a way of introducing it to those who have never considered it and to those who love it and want to know more about it.
April 27
Walk for a Paws and Paws for a Beer
Enjoy a scenic walk along Boulevard Trail with your pup (or cat!) and help support a great cause from 5-8 p.m. Proceeds from this event benefit Whatcom Humane Society.
Participants will gather at 5 p.m. at Boundary Bay Brewery, where humans will get to enjoy complimentary root beer and celebrate our dog-friendly beer garden. At 5:30 p.m., the group will walk along the trail to Fairhaven’s Paws for a Beer. Upon arrival, pets will receive a Paws for a Beer swag bag, and humans can choose to enjoy beverages and a food truck.
At Paws for a Beer, proceeds from Boundary Bay’s Cedar Dust IPA and Ski to Sea ESB will be donated to Whatcom Humane Society.
Additionally, folks can receive discounted membership to Paws for a Beer if they choose to sign up on April 27. Cost is $10.
April 28
Stones Throw Brewery Block Party: Kill the Keg, Plant a Tree
Stones Throw Brewery will shut down the Larrabee Avenue from 5-8:30 p.m. The street will be shut down for food trucks, live music, games, and an extended beer garden for a block party for the community and visitors to enjoy.
As always with Stones Throw Brewery block parties, admission to the block party is free and family-friendly. The first 100 people to purchase a beer at the competition also will receive a free potted tree sapling to take home and plant in honor of Earth Day on April 22.
Live music begins at 5 p.m. Friday night, and will go until 8:30 p.m., with Ron Hardesty and The Devilly Brothers the two acts set for the festivities.
Fairhaven Pizza, Back East BBQ and Cubano Cubano food trucks will be there, and the brewery will offer beer options from an assortment of Bellingham craft breweries on tap, with a trophy and bragging rights going to the Bellingham brewery whose keg blows empty first.
April 29
Beer + Yoga at Aslan Brewing Company
The morning begins with an hour-long yoga practice for all levels at 9:30 a.m. at Aslan Brewing Co., 1330 N. Forest St.
Immediately following the practice participants will move to the bar a pint of your favorite Aslan brew. $20 gets you the yoga; $25 gets you yoga and beer.
April Brews Day
Max Higbee Center hosts the 16th annual April Brews Day at Depot Market Square with more than 60 Pacific Northwest craft breweries bringing more than 120 different beers, including hoppy IPAs, crisp ciders, full-bodied stouts and gluten-free options.
For the first time, April Brews Day will be the culminating event of Bellingham Beer Week, a collaboration that highlights Bellingham’s booming beer scene.
The event will showcase 10 local food trucks, games and live local funk music from Mr. Feelgood and the Firm Believers and Snug Harbor.
Tickets are available at maxhigbee.org. VIP tickets, $50, admit guests at 5:30 p.m., and include a collectible tasting cup and tasting tickets for beer and food; General admission, $25 advance, $30 door, gets you in at 6:30 p.m.
The event is a fundraiser for Max Higbee Center’s community-based recreation programs for people with developmental disabilities. The center offers a wide variety of activities, including adaptive cooking classes, YMCA workouts, sports, art projects, dance classes, music events and trail hikes.
April 30
Brews Day Brunch
Come to Boundary Bay Brewery in the beer garden for a family-friendly brunch between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. $10 buys breakfast, coffee and live music. In addition to food and good company, there will be mimosas and beer available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Max Higbee Center.
