Foods from France, “Doctor Who” and tulip time

Bistronomy 101
Leading a food tour of Paris recently, Karina Davidson was knocked out by a humble Parmesan soup at the venerable bistro, L’Ami Jean. Of all the culinary delights sampled in three weeks, this soup stood out.
Tonight, Davidson demonstrates this soup along with green lentil and beet salad (as served at Au Passage) and a classic cod en cocotte with tomatoes, olive, and chorizo from 6:30-9 p.m. April 13 at the Community Food Co-op Bakery Cafe, 405 E. Holly St.. Dessert will be strawberry and hazelnut cream tart, as made at Frenchie, the acclaimed Paris “neo-bistro.”
Course fee includes a choice of wine or non-alcoholic beverage. Cost is $49. Details: 360-383-3200.
“Doctor Who,” hot dogs and Trivial Pursuit at Rumors
The Evergreen Empire's Reign 36 hosts a fund-raising event, a screening of the first “Doctor Who” story, which aired in 1963 and starred William Hartnell, at 6 p.m. Sunday at Rumors Cabaret, 1119 Railroad Ave.
Dinner consists of hot dogs ($2 each) and chips ($1 each) in honor of the start of baseball season.
Trivial Pursuit starts at 7 p.m., with teams or individuals, depending on how many show up to play. Entry is $5 per person per game.
Before the game starts, players also may purchase “TARDIS Tickets,” which allow you to “travel back” and “re-do” your answer to a question that was incorrectly answered. Any tickets purchased will not be refunded but may be saved for use in future Trivial Pursuit events during this reign.
Other fund-raising activities include a raffle and a silent auction of “Doctor Who” and other merchandise. Proceeds for this event benefit the Harvey Milk Foundation (as May is Harvey Milk Month (milkfoundation.org). Donations of socks (new, please, not used) will be distributed to Bellingham’s homeless youth center/program. Details: 360-671-1849.
Crepes Savory and Sweet
Cindy McKinney demonstrates delicious crepe recipes, both savory and sweet, in a class from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Food Co-op Bakery Cafe, 405 E. Holly St.
Savory offerings include Asian barbecue pork-filled crepes with an array of toppings including julienne snow peas, green onions, carrot, cilantro, chopped cashews and more; and chicken and wild mushroom baked crepes with a sherry and Parmesan white sauce.
On the sweet side, enjoy crepes Chantilly, made with sour cream crepe batter, with fresh strawberries and whipped cream; and blintzes filled with ricotta and cream cheese and topped with blueberry sauce. Cost is $39. Register at 360-383-3200.
Tulip Festival hosts food events
The Kiwanis Salmon Barbecue, now in its 30th year, is a popular part of the annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through April 23 at Hillcrest Park Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St. in Mount Vernon. Cost is $15 adults, $12 children and seniors.
On the menu is alder-grilled wild King Salmon, baked potato, coleslaw, garlic bread, beverages and dessert. Proceeds benefit youth and community programs in Skagit Valley. Details: tulipfestival.org
Anacortes Spring Wine Festival
The annual Anacortes Spring Wine Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Port of Anacortes Event Center on First Street at the foot of Commercial Avenue, features regional vintners from Washington state and seven local restaurants, with cheese and chocolate to sample and purchase.
Tickets, $80 early admission at noon, $55 general (1-5 p.m.), $25 designated driver (food only ticket) are available online at anacortes.org/spring-winefestival. Details: 360-293-7911.
Bayou on Bay Anniversary
Bayou on Bay, 1300 Bay St., celebrates its 10th anniversary Friday through Sunday with a special $10 throwback menu that includes rockfish, gator dip, barbecued prawns, smoked chicken salad, oyster and roast beef po boys and more.
The restaurant will be open on Friday during the Downtown Art Walk, and will feature live music and a throwback happy hour ($6 cocktails) on Saturday. Ten percent of all sales on Sunday will benefit the Opportunity Council. Birthday cake will be served all weekend. Details: 360-752-2968, bayouonbay.com.
