Eat With the Seasons at Bellingham Farmers Market

New farm guide available at Farmers Market
Sustainable Connections will have its 2017-2018 edition of The Whatcom Food & Farm Finder on Saturday, the opening day of the Bellingham Farmers Market at Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave.
The annual guides features information on 120 local businesses offering everything from apples to zucchini; locally made spirits to heritage animals and specialty cheese; fine dining to casual fare and one-stop shopping locales. It also contains a fold-out map for easy navigation and helps residents eat with the seasons; find u-pick and farm stands; celebrate at local food and farm events; find organic farms and meet farmers; find out where to sign up for Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares source-direct from fishers and ranchers and learn about the importance of local food and agriculture
“We want to help make finding local food as easy as possible,” says Sara Southerland, Sustainable Connections Food & Farming program manager. “The Whatcom Food & Farm Finder is one of the best tools in our region; find every kind of local ingredient you could want and tons of great ideas for getting out and enjoying our local food scene.”
Distributed to about 350 locations throughout Whatcom, and neighboring counties, it is available online at eatlocalfirst.org.
Once again, Mayor Linville will help celebrate the grand opening by tossing the cabbage on opening day of the market, now in its 25th year. In addition, Railroad Avenue will be closed between Maple and Chestnut streets for the annual Nonprofit Fair. There’ll be free slices of birthday cake, live music and 25 percent off specials throughout the market.
The Good Times Girls will offer free historic tours that will highlight the history downtown and the old Depot Square area.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday through mid-December. The Wednesday Market is open noon to 5 p.m. June through August at Fairhaven Village Green.
Details: 360-647-2060, bellinghamfarmers.org.
Chuckanut Brews at Fred Meyer
Fred Meyer is having a Chuckanut Brewery Night from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeway store, 800 Lakeway Drive. Come down to chat with brewery representatives and fill your growlers with award-winning ales and lagers.
A great selection of three of Chuckanut's beer will be tapped for the event. Chuckanut’s Export Stout brewed in honor of St Patty’s Day will be tapped along with Kolsch German style ale and Pilsner.
Chuckanut Export Stout is dark, rich and higher in alcohol at 6.6 percent ABV. Full of dark fruits and molasses flavors followed by a round malt finish. it’s a great ale for those that like a hearty beer.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, Chuckanut Kolsch is a light German Ale with only 4.3 percent ABV. Easy to drink, this is a bubbly, effervescent style ale.
Chuckanut Pilsner is the go-to-it, anytime beer is known nationally as one of the best craft Pilsners on the market. Pair this with any style of food or just enjoy on its own as a lager with just the right dry and hoppy finish.
One-Year Anniversary Party at Stones Throw
A free, family-friendly block party, begins at noon and ends at 8 p.m. Saturday at Stones Throw Brewery, 1009 Larrabee Ave. The street will be shut down in front of the brewery for live music, food trucks, games and an extended beer garden.
Live music begins at 2 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m., and features The Honeymooners, The Bushwackers Band, and Stones Throw Friday night regulars, the High Mountain String Band. Fairhaven Pizza, Back East BBQ, and Simmering Tava will be serving food.
Flagship Stones Throw beers such as the Neighborhood IPA, Flat Penny Pale Ale, and Two Dollah Porter will be on tap. Other beers on tap will be the collection of newer brews, including The Golden Rule IPA, the Raincountry Liquid Sunshine Lager, and the SMASH, as well as the upcoming Saison and ESB. Details: 360-362 5058, stonesthrowbrewco.com
Share what’s happening at your drinking and dining establishment by contacting us at mbikman@bhamherald.com.
