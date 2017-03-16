Beer, corned beef and cabbage, Irish tunes: St. Patrick’s Day in Bellingham

Uisce, Bellingham's premier Irish bar, celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Music, pipers, dancers, Guinness, and what may be the biggest selection of whiskey and scotch in Bellingham are among Friday’s highlights at Uisce, 1319 Commercial St.
Bellingham Irish trio Flattery will play Celtic tunes and songs from 6 to 9 p.m. and there’ll be performances by Peadar MacMahon and The Devilly Brothers as well, plus bagpipers and dancers. Food trucks will be just outside the door.
Cover. is $5. Details: uisceirishpub.com and on Facebook.
St. Patrick’s Day at Chuckanut Brewery
Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, at 601 W. Holly St. in Bellingham, and Chuckanut Brewery South Nut, at 11937 Higgens Airport Way in Burlington, will serve house-made corned beef and cabbage (tastefully paired with Irish Stout).
Enjoy music by Puirt Na Gael starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Bellingham location and Barry & Mike playing Irish music from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Burlington location. Pizzazza food truck will be on hand to serve the hungry at the Port of Skagit location. All ages are welcome at both Chuckanut sites, so celebrate with the entire family.
Details: chuckanutbreweryandkitchen.com, North Nut: 360-752-3377; South Nut: 360-752-3377.
St. Patrick’s Day at Boundary Bay Brewery
St. Patrick’s Day wouldn’t be complete without a full schedule of live Irish music, traditional Irish food and dancing at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave.
Lineup for Friday: 11 a.m.: Peadar Macmahon; 1p.m.: Giants’ Causeway; 2:30 p.m.: Gallowglass; 5 p.m.: James Higgins; 7 p.m.: Robt Sarazin Blake & The Gouran Girls; 7:30 p.m. to midnight: Robt Sarazin Blake & The Dublin Letters. The Penk O’Donnell School of Irish Dance and Bellingham Firefighters Pipes & Drums will performing throughout the day.
Details: 360-647-5993, bbaybrewery.com.
Corned beef and cabbage a must at Skylark’s
St Patrick’s Day at Skylark’s, 1308 11th St., is always a big deal, says owner Don White. On Friday, the restaurant will take it up a notch with decorations and balloons. Everyone wears green, he says, and there are lots of customers in costumes.
His corned beef and cabbage will be served from noon until 9 p.m. (or until it’s gone), and to-go meals are also available. There’s Guinness on tap and special prices on Irish coffees and Jamesons' Irish whiskey. Music with Leaps & Bounds starts at 8 p.m. All ages are welcome and there is no cover.
“We are all Irish” at Great Blue Heron Grill
Great Blue Heron Grill’s chef Shawn Tolliver will demonstrate techniques in preparing potato cakes, slow-cooked lamb neck stew and shepard’s pie from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant 8720 Semiahmoo Parkway in Blaine.
Cost is $65. Reservations: Kris Henderson, 360-371-7005 or khenderson@semiahmoo.com
Edible Nettles!
Chuckanut Bay Gallery & Sculpture Garden, 700 Chuckanut Dr. N., hosts an afternoon of seeking wild nettles from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 23. Drop-off and pick-up is at the gallery, where Chuckanut Drive ascends and intersects with Viewcrest Road at the top of the hill. Meet there at the small bit of parking on the left (east) side of the road. Organizers plan to meet families on the right (west) side and walk kids across.
Carpooling is encouraged. Cost is $55. Details: 360-734-4885, chuckanutbaygallery.com.chuckanutbaygallery.com
