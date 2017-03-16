Beer, corned beef and cabbage, Irish tunes: St. Patrick’s Day in Bellingham

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only' Pause

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

3:14 Trump in 1991: 1986 'tax act was just an absolute catastrophe'

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:20 See how bad the storm damage was on Mount Baker Highway

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham