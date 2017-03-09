Here's where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Bellingham

Pre-St. Patrick’s Day tunes and eats at Chuckanut Brewery
Chuckanut’s Export Stout will be tapped on Saturday at both Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen at 601 W. Holly St. in Bellingham and at Chuckanut Brewery South Nut at 11937 Higgens Airport Way in Burlington. Chuckanut’s housemade corned beef and cabbage entrée will be served up at the Bellingham location Saturday through March 17, a great treat following this Saturday’s parade. All ages are welcome. For details on what the brewery will be doing on St. Patrick’s Day, see next week’s Tabs and Taps column.
Details: chuckanutbreweryandkitchen.com, North Nut: 360-752-3377; South Nut: 360-752-3377.
Pre-St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans at Boundary Bay
Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., will feature live music, Irish dancing, beer, and more all day on Saturday. Here’s what’s planned: Maggie’s Fury will be playing from 8 to 11 a.m. in the beer garden and then again from noon to 2 p.m. The Devilly Brothers will take the stage from 2 to 4 p.m., and Bellingham Firefighters Pipes, The McLaughlin Irish Dancers and the Penk O’Donnell Dancers will perform throughout the day to celebrate as well. All ages are welcome. For details on what the brewery will be doing on St. Patrick’s Day, see the March 16 Tabs and Taps column.
Details: 360-647-5993, bbaybrewery.com.
Irish Dinner and Silent Auction for Meals on Wheels featuring Maggie’s Fury
Kick off your St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday with a traditional Irish dinner of corned beef and cabbage, local brews, entertainment by Celtic band Maggie’s Fury and a silent auction and more at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 255 Harris Ave. Dinner provided by Haggen Market Fresh Catering. All proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels and More, a program of the Whatcom Council on Aging. Tickets are $35, available at available at Bellingham Senior Activity Center, both Community Food Coop locations, Village Books, and online at Brown Paper Tickets.
Details: 360-733-4030, wccoa.org.
Books on Tap at Tino’s Pizza
Participate in an evening of lively discussion on Ivan Doig’s “The Bartender’s Tale” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at Tino’s Pizza & Pasta Co., 2275 Lake Whatcom Blvd., led by South Whatcom Library manager Brian Hulsey. The book club meets on the second Monday of every month. Doig’s novel is the story of a father and son in the small Montana town of Gros Ventre in 1960. Tom Harry is the bartender and proprietor of the what locals call the “nearly holy oasis,” the Medicine Lodge; and his son, Rusty has free run of the saloon’s fantastic back room.
Details: 360-305-3632, wcls.org.
